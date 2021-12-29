Local box scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
At Fort Vancouver
MONARCHS 75, CARDINALS 55
Seattle Academy 12 15 17 11 — 55
Mark Morris 23 11 13 28 —75
SA (55) — Britt 22, Ackerley 11, DeBruhl 8, McSherry 7, Clemmons 4, Wampold 3
MM (75) — Parlin 30, Morrow 13, Olson 13, Dietz 12, Ness 2, Gray 2, Hendrickson 2, Bartell 1
At Fort Vancouver
PIONEERS 53, LUMBERJACKS 50
Canyon Springs (Nev.) 12 8 13 20 — 53
R.A. Long 14 12 16 8 — 50
CS (53) — Foy 17, Francios 9, Pollard 9, Polk 6, Moore 5, Legardy 4, Conway-Wilson 3
RAL (50) — Holden 17, Ofstun 10, Harris 10, Rooklidge 8, Gabbard 3, Cook 2
At Toutle
People are also reading…
DUCKS 67, WILDCATS 49
La Center 5 20 14 10 — 49
Toutle Lake 15 14 16 22 — 67
LC (49) — Holden 10 Nixon 25, Maunu 3, Gardner 3, Walker 8
TL (67) — Cox 17, Swanson 31, Jo Nicholson 12, Kimball 3, Ja. Nicholson 4