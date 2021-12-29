 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Local box scores

  • 0
Dossen Morrow MM BBB

Dossen Morrow works under the basket in the fourth quarter of Mark Morris' 75-55 win over Seattle Academy on Dec. 29 at Fort Vancouver.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

BOYS BASKETBALL

At Fort Vancouver

MONARCHS 75, CARDINALS 55

Seattle Academy 12 15 17 11 — 55

Mark Morris 23 11 13 28 —75

SA (55) — Britt 22, Ackerley 11, DeBruhl 8, McSherry 7, Clemmons 4, Wampold 3

MM (75) — Parlin 30, Morrow 13, Olson 13, Dietz 12, Ness 2, Gray 2, Hendrickson 2, Bartell 1

At Fort Vancouver

PIONEERS 53, LUMBERJACKS 50

Canyon Springs (Nev.) 12 8 13 20 — 53

R.A. Long 14 12 16 8 — 50

CS (53) — Foy 17, Francios 9, Pollard 9, Polk 6, Moore 5, Legardy 4, Conway-Wilson 3

RAL (50) — Holden 17, Ofstun 10, Harris 10, Rooklidge 8, Gabbard 3, Cook 2

At Toutle

People are also reading…

DUCKS 67, WILDCATS 49

La Center 5 20 14 10 — 49

Toutle Lake 15 14 16 22 — 67

LC (49) — Holden 10 Nixon 25, Maunu 3, Gardner 3, Walker 8

TL (67) — Cox 17, Swanson 31, Jo Nicholson 12, Kimball 3, Ja. Nicholson 4

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area Box Scores

Area Box Scores

Find out how teams from The Daily News coverage area fared on Wednesday.

Area box scores

Area box scores

Find out how teams from The Daily News coverage area fared on Monday.

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL sent Tom Brady a message after his tablet-tossing meltdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News