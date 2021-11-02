Local box scores

FOOTBALL
Toledo vs. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley
At Tumwater
RIVERHAWKS 28, TITANS 14
Toledo 0 7 7 14 — 28
PWV 0 7 7 0 — 14
Scoring Summary
TOL (Q2) — Wyatt Nef 1-yard run, PAT good
PWV (Q2) — Tyler Adkins 8-yard pass to Joseph Krafczyk, PAT good
TOL (Q3) — Justin Filla 50-yard run, PAT good
PWV (Q3) — Tyler Adkins 21-yard pass to Derek Fluke, PAT good
TOL (Q4) — Wyatt Nef 1-yard run, Two-point conversion
TOL — Wyatt Nef 57-yard pass to Justin Filla, Two-point failed
Team StatsTOL PWV
First Downs 20 10
Rushing Yards 334 47
Passing Yards 133 171
Total Yards 467 218
Comp-Att-Int 5-11-1, 10-18-0
Individual Stats
Rushing: TOL — Geoffrey Glass 12/106, Wyatt Nef 24/107/2TD, Justin Filla 14/105/TD; PWV — Blake Howard 10/25
Passing: TOL — Wyatt Nef 5-11/133/INT; PWV — Tyler Adkins 10-18/171/2TD
Receiving: PWV — Derek Fluke 4/84/TD, Blake Howard 4/68
Adna vs. Wahkiakum
At Cathlamet
MULES 17, PIRATES 0
Adna 0 0 0 0 — 0
Wahkiakum 7 7 0 3 — 20
Scoring summary
WAK (Q1 9:37) — Landon Nielsen punt block recovery, PAT good
WAK (Q2 10:32) — Brodie Avalon 1-yard run, PAT good
WAK (Q4 7:02) — Elijah Cothren 30-yard field goal
Team Stats ADN WAK
Rushing yards 39 184
Passing yards 88 0
Total Yards 127 184
Comp-Att-Int 10-19-1 0-2-0
Fumbles/Lost 2/1 1/1
Individual Leaders
Rushing: ADN — Jaxon Dunnagan 4/23. WAK — Gabe Moon 17/74, Dominic Curl 11/68, Zakk Carlson 7/27, Elijah Cothren 3/17.
Passing: ADN — Lane Johnson 10-19/88. WAK — N/A.
Receiving: ADN — Aaron Aselton 5/54, Asher Guerrero 3/16. WAK — N/A.
2B GIRLS SOCCER DISTRICTS
Forks vs. Kalama
At Kalama
CHINOOKS 5, SPARTANS 0
Forks 0 0 — 0
Kalama 3 2 — 5
Scoring summary
KAL (5’) — Kailey Shipley
KAL (6’) — Shipley
KAL (36’) — Sophie Given
KAL (57’) — Aubrey Hutchinson
KAL (76’) — Bridgette Hollifield
Toledo vs. Napavine
At Napavine
RIVERHAWKS 4, TIGERS 0
Toledo 1 3 — 4
Napavine 0 0 — 0
Scoring summary
TOL (28’) — Rose Dillon
TOL (41’) — Marina Smith
TOL (64’) — Smith
TOL (69’) — Smith