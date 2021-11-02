 Skip to main content
Local box scores
agate

Dominic Curl Wahkiakum Football

Wahkiakum's Dominic Curl pushes through a pile of players against Adna on Nov. 1. 

 Ryan Peerboom

FOOTBALL

Toledo vs. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley

At Tumwater

RIVERHAWKS 28, TITANS 14

Toledo 0 7 7 14 — 28

PWV 0 7 7 0 — 14

Scoring Summary

TOL (Q2) — Wyatt Nef 1-yard run, PAT good

PWV (Q2) — Tyler Adkins 8-yard pass to Joseph Krafczyk, PAT good

TOL (Q3) — Justin Filla 50-yard run, PAT good

PWV (Q3) — Tyler Adkins 21-yard pass to Derek Fluke, PAT good

TOL (Q4) — Wyatt Nef 1-yard run, Two-point conversion

TOL — Wyatt Nef 57-yard pass to Justin Filla, Two-point failed

Team StatsTOL PWV

First Downs 20 10

Rushing Yards 334 47

Passing Yards 133 171

Total Yards 467 218

Comp-Att-Int 5-11-1, 10-18-0

Individual Stats

Rushing: TOL — Geoffrey Glass 12/106, Wyatt Nef 24/107/2TD, Justin Filla 14/105/TD; PWV — Blake Howard 10/25

Passing: TOL — Wyatt Nef 5-11/133/INT; PWV — Tyler Adkins 10-18/171/2TD

Receiving: PWV — Derek Fluke 4/84/TD, Blake Howard 4/68

Adna vs. Wahkiakum

At Cathlamet

MULES 17, PIRATES 0

Adna 0 0 0 0 — 0

Wahkiakum 7 7 0 3 — 20

Scoring summary

WAK (Q1 9:37) — Landon Nielsen punt block recovery, PAT good

WAK (Q2 10:32) — Brodie Avalon 1-yard run, PAT good

WAK (Q4 7:02) — Elijah Cothren 30-yard field goal

Team Stats ADN WAK

Rushing yards 39 184

Passing yards 88 0

Total Yards 127 184

Comp-Att-Int 10-19-1 0-2-0

Fumbles/Lost 2/1 1/1

Individual Leaders

Rushing: ADN — Jaxon Dunnagan 4/23. WAK — Gabe Moon 17/74, Dominic Curl 11/68, Zakk Carlson 7/27, Elijah Cothren 3/17.

Passing: ADN — Lane Johnson 10-19/88. WAK — N/A.

Receiving: ADN — Aaron Aselton 5/54, Asher Guerrero 3/16. WAK — N/A.

2B GIRLS SOCCER DISTRICTS

Forks vs. Kalama

At Kalama

CHINOOKS 5, SPARTANS 0

Forks 0 0 — 0

Kalama 3 2 — 5

Scoring summary

KAL (5’) — Kailey Shipley

KAL (6’) — Shipley

KAL (36’) — Sophie Given

KAL (57’) — Aubrey Hutchinson

KAL (76’) — Bridgette Hollifield

Toledo vs. Napavine

At Napavine

RIVERHAWKS 4, TIGERS 0

Toledo 1 3 — 4

Napavine 0 0 — 0

Scoring summary

TOL (28’) — Rose Dillon

TOL (41’) — Marina Smith

TOL (64’) — Smith

TOL (69’) — Smith

