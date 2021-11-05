 Skip to main content
Local box scores
Toledo Kalama soccer

VOLLEYBALL

Fort Vancouver vs. R.A. Long

At The Lumberdome

LUMBERJILLS 3, TRAPPERS 0

Fort Vancouver 13 15 14 — 0

R.A. Long 25 25 25 — 3

Woodland vs. Ridgefield

At Ridgefield

SPUDDERS 3, BEAVERS 0

Woodland 14 14 9 — 0

Ridgefield 25 25 25 — 3

Naselle vs. Pe Ell

At Oakville

COMETS 3, TROJANS 0

Pe Ell 3 9 11 — 0

Naselle 25 25 25 — 3

GIRLS SOCCER

Toledo vs. Kalama

At Kalama

CHINOOKS 3, RIVERHAWKS 0

Toledo 0 0 — 0

Kalama 2 1 — 0

Scoring summary

KAL (21’) — Own goal

KAL (37’) — Josie Brandenburg (PK)

KAL (78’) — Brandenburg

