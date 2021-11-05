Local box scores

VOLLEYBALL
Fort Vancouver vs. R.A. Long
At The Lumberdome
LUMBERJILLS 3, TRAPPERS 0
Fort Vancouver 13 15 14 — 0
R.A. Long 25 25 25 — 3
Woodland vs. Ridgefield
At Ridgefield
SPUDDERS 3, BEAVERS 0
Woodland 14 14 9 — 0
Ridgefield 25 25 25 — 3
Naselle vs. Pe Ell
At Oakville
COMETS 3, TROJANS 0
Pe Ell 3 9 11 — 0
Naselle 25 25 25 — 3
GIRLS SOCCER
Toledo vs. Kalama
At Kalama
CHINOOKS 3, RIVERHAWKS 0
Toledo 0 0 — 0
Kalama 2 1 — 0
Scoring summary
KAL (21’) — Own goal
KAL (37’) — Josie Brandenburg (PK)
KAL (78’) — Brandenburg
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!