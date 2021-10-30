 Skip to main content
Local box scores
agate

Local box scores

Local box scores

GIRLS SOCCER

Bonney Lake vs. Kelso

At Schroeder Field

HILANDERS 2, PANTHERS 1

Bonney Lake 1 0 — 1

Kelso 1 1 — 2

Scoring Summary

BL (17’) — Zoe Markquart

KEL (40’) — Hanna Bern

KEL (51’) — Bern

VOLLEYBALL

Wahkiakum vs. South Bend

At Kalama

MULES 3, SOUTH BEND 0

Wahkiakum 25 25 25 — 3

South Bend 8 23 19 — 0

Rainier (Wash.) vs. Kalama

At Kalama

CHINOOKS 3, MOUNTAINEERS 0

Rainier 16 15 8 — 0

Kalama 25 25 25 — 3

Wahkiakum vs. Kalama

At Kalama

CHINOOKS 3, MULES 0

Wahkiakum 20 15 11 — 0

Kalama 25 25 25 — 3

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Kelso vs. Battle Ground

At District Stadium

HILANDERS 49, TIGERS 6

Mark Morris 14 35 0 0 — 49

Woodland 0 0 0 6 — 6

Scoring summary

KEL (Q1, 6:43) — Judah Calixte 2-yard run, kick good (Mason Smith)

KEL (Q1, 5:37) — Hunter Letteer 1-yard pass to Colby Cooper, kick good (Smith)

KEL (Q2, 9:35) — Letteer 22-yard pass to Calixte, kick good (Smith)

KEL (Q2, 7:31) — Letteer 36-yard pass to Zeke Smith, kick good (Smith)

KEL (Q2, 5:47) — Zeke Smith 47-yard fumble return, kick good (Smith)

KEL (Q2, 3:08) — Letteer 41-yard pass to Tyler Hays, kick good (Smith)

KEL (Q2, 0:14) — Logan Hiatt 1-yard run, kick good (Smith)

BG (Q4, 7:35) — Leithan Reynolds-Weisenborn 5-yard run, kick fail

Team Stats KEL BG

Rushing yards 185 130

Passing yards 108 47

Total Yards 293 177

Comp-Att-Int 6-10-0 6-16-2

Fumbles/Lost 2/1 3/2

Individual Leaders

Rushing: KEL — Judah Calixte 10/142, Chase Dillehay 4/14, Logan Hiatt 5/13; BG — Leithan Reynolds-Weisenborn 15/106, Jacob Champine 5/15, Artem Bahnyuk 4/7.

Passing: KEL — Hunter Letteer 6-10/108; BG — Kameron Spencer 5-13/42.

Receiving: KEL — Zeke Smith 1/36, Tyler Hays 1/41, Colby Cooper 2/7, Judah Calixte 1/22; BG — Artem Bahnyuk 2/15, Matthew Ferguson 1/10.

R.A. Long vs. Mark Morris

At Longview Memorial Stadium

MONARCHS 48, LUMBERJACKS 7

R.A. Long 0 0 0 7 — 7

Mark Morris 16 13 12 7

Scoring summary

MM (Q1 11:00) — George Mosier 57-yard run, Two-point conversion (Dossen Morrow run)

MM (Q1 3:16) — Mosier 10-yard run, Two-point conversion (Kellen Desbiens run)

MM (Q2 9:51) — Mosier 10-yard run, PAT failed

MM (Q2 0:08) — Desbiens 30-yard pass to Langston Bartell, PAT good

MM (Q3 3:59) — Kobe Parlin 6-yard run, PAT failed

MM (Q3 2:50) — Deacon Dietz 46-yard interception return, Two-point failed

RAL (Q4 11:18) — Baily Cureton 74-yard pass to Jamond Harris II, PAT good

MM (Q4 5:35) — Alijah Jodoin 2-yard run, PAT good

Team Stats RAL MM

Rushing yards 35 301

Passing yards 160 91

Total yards 195 392

Comp-Att-Int 7-19-3 7-12-0

Fumbles/Lost 2/1 3/1

Individual leaders

Rushing: RAL — Layne Oberloh 1/14, Baily Cureton 2/13, Jamond Harris II 3/12. MM — George Mosier 10/125, Tim Sears 7/42, Jaden Anderson 4/49, Kobe Parlin 8/41

Passing: RAL — Shaun Mize 5-15/81, Cureton 2-4/79. MM — Kellen Desbiens 7-12/91

Receiving: RAL — Harris 3/97, Israel Rutherford 2/13. MM — Langston Bartell 3/66

Kalama vs. South Umpqua (Ore.)

At Gresham, Ore.

CHINOOKS 40, LANCERS 0

Kalama 20 14 6 0 — 40

South Umpqua 0 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring Summary

KAL (Q1) — Jackson Esary 49-yard pass to Nate Meyer, Two-point conversion (Esary tp Meyer)

KAL (Q1) — Esary 39-yard run, Two-point failed

KAL (Q1) — Esary 10-yard run, Two-point failed

KAL (Q2) — Esary 30-yard pass to Max Cox, Two-point failed

KAL (Q2) — Esary 30-yard pass to Jaxxon Truesdell, Two-point conversion (Esary to Jack Doerty)

KAL (Q3) — Esary 38-yard pass to Cox, Two-point failed

Individual leaders

Rushing: KAL — Jackson Esary 13/154, Andrew Schlangen 5/47, Jack Doerty 3/57; SU — N/A

Passing: KAL — Esary 19-23/354. SU — N/A

Receiving: KAL — Max Cox 7/125, Nate Meyer 4/85, Doerty 3/31, Jaxxon Truesdell 2/50, Kaden Stariha 2/30, Schlangen 1/23

Chief Leschi vs. Naselle

At Naselle

COMETS 54, WARRIORS 16

Chief Leschi 0 0 8 8 — 16

Naselle 32 8 14 0 — 54

Scoring summary

NAS (Q1) — Jacob Lindstrom 48-yard run, Two-point conversion (Jacob Lindstrom to Jason Harman)

NAS (Q1) — Harman 50-yard run, Two-point conversion (Jacob Lindstrom to Kolten Lindstrom)

NAS (Q1) — Trent Stephens 50-yard run, Two-point conversion (Jacob Lindstrom run)

NAS (Q1) — Jacob Lindstrom 44-yard run, Two-point conversion (Jacob Lindstrom run)

NAS (Q2) — Kolten Lindstrom 34-yard run, Two-point conversion (Jacob Lindstrom to Harman)

NAS (Q3) — Harman 70-yard kickoff return, Two-point conversion (Harman run)

CL (Q3) — Chief Leschi touchdown, Two-point conversion

NAS (Q3) — Jack Strange 1-yard run, Two-point failed

CL (Q4) — Chief Leschi touchdown, Two-point conversion

Individual leaders

Rushing: CL — N/A. NAS — Kolten Lindstrom 4/105, Jacob Lindstrom 2/92, Jason Harman 1/50, Trent Stephens 1/47, Jack Strange 3/27.

Passing: CL — N/A. NAS — Scott Henington 1-1/6, Jacob Lindstrom 1-2/4

Receiving: CL — N/A. NAS — Caiden Burke 1/6, Jayden Ding 1/4,

La Center vs. Castle Rock

At Castle Rock

WILDCATS 31, ROCKETS 14

La Center 0 14 7 10 — 31

Castle Rock 7 7 0 0 — 14

Winlock vs. Republic

At Winlock

CARDINALS 48, TIGERS 0

Republic 0 0 0 0 — 0

Winlock 16 20 0 12

Woodland vs. Ridgefield

At Ridgefield

SPUDDERS 47, BEAVERS 14

Woodland 0 7 0 7 — 0

Ridgefield 7 20 20 0 — 47

