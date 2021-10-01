Local box scores

FOOTBALL
Kalama vs. Stevenson
At Stevenson
CHINOOKS 65, BULLDOGS 14
Kalama 44 21 0 0 — 65
Stevenson 0 0 8 6 — 14
Scoring Summary
KAL (Q1) — Jackson Esary 11-yard pass to Max Cox, Two-point conversion (Esary to Kaden Stariha)
KAL (Q1) — Bradey O’Neil 3-yard run, Two-point conversion (Esary to Jack Doerty)
KAL (Q1) — O’Neil 42-yard run, Two-point failed
KAL (Q1) — Esary 6-yard pass to Nate Meyer, Two-point conversion (O’Neil run)
KAL (Q1) — Esary 25-yard pass to Doerty, Two-point failed
KAL (Q1) — Esary 25-yard pass to Doerty, Two-point conversion (Esary to Stariha)
KAL (Q2) — Andrew Schlangen 22-yard run, Two-point conversion (Esary to Noah Imboden)
KAL (Q2) — Esary 45-yard pass to Jaxxon Truesdell, PAT good
KAL (Q2) — Esary 20-yard pass to Meyer, PAT failed
STV (Q3) — Stevenson touchdown, Two-point conversion
STV (Q4) — Stevenson touchdown, Two-point failed
Individual Leaders
Rushing: KAL — Bradey O’Neil 8/106. STV — N/A
Passing: KAL — Jackson Esary: 9-15/185. STV — N/A
Receiving: KAL — Max Cox 3/53, Jack Doerty 2/50, Nate Meyer 2/26
VOLLEYBALL
R.A. Long vs. Washougal
At Washougal
LUMBERJILLS 3, PANTHERS 1
R.A. Long 25 15 25 25 — 3
Washougal 13 25 16 23 — 1
Woodland vs. Columbia River
At Vancouver
RAPIDS 3, BEAVERS 0
Woodland 5 5 4 — 0
Columbia River 25 25 25 — 3
Winlock vs. Kalama
At Kalama
CHINOOKS 3, CARDINALS 0
Winlock 25 25 25 — 3
Kalama 5 8 10 — 0
Napavine vs. Toutle Lake
At Toutle
DUCKS 3, TIGERS 0
Napavine 11 18 14 — 0
Toutle Lake 25 25 25 — 3
Wahkiakum vs. Morton-White Pass
At Randall
MULES 3, T-WOLVES 0
Wahkiakum 25 25 25 — 3
Morton-White Pass 15 13 12 — 0
Toledo vs. Onalaska
At Onalaska
LOGGERS 3, RIVERHAWKS 0
Toledo 12 12 15 — 0
Onalaska 25 25 25 — 3
Naselle vs. Pe Ell
At Pe Ell
COMETS 3, TROJANS 0
Naselle 25 25 25 — 3
Pe Ell 17 9 17 — 0
Taft vs. Rainier
At Rainier
WARRIORS 3, TIGERS 1
Taft 25 11 27 21 — 1
Rainier 25 25 25 25 — 3
GIRLS SOCCER
R.A. Long vs. Mark Morris
At Northlake Elementary
LUMBERJILLS 2, MONARCHS 0
R.A. Long 2 0 — 2
Mark Morris 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
RAL (8’) — Audrey Zdunich (Kathryn Chapin)
RAL (15’) — Chapin (Alice Anderson)
Woodland vs. Columbia River
At Vancouver
RAPIDS 8, BEAVERS 0
Woodland 0 0 — 0
Columbia River 4 4 — 8