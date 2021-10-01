 Skip to main content
Local box scores
agate

Preston Armstrong Kalama football

Kalama defensive lineman Preston Armstrong wrestles a Stevenson ball carrier to the ground in the Chinooks' 65-14 win over the Bulldogs on Sept. 30.

 Candy Durgeloh for The Daily News

FOOTBALL

Kalama vs. Stevenson

At Stevenson

CHINOOKS 65, BULLDOGS 14

Kalama 44 21 0 0 — 65

Stevenson 0 0 8 6 — 14

Scoring Summary

KAL (Q1) — Jackson Esary 11-yard pass to Max Cox, Two-point conversion (Esary to Kaden Stariha)

KAL (Q1) — Bradey O’Neil 3-yard run, Two-point conversion (Esary to Jack Doerty)

KAL (Q1) — O’Neil 42-yard run, Two-point failed

KAL (Q1) — Esary 6-yard pass to Nate Meyer, Two-point conversion (O’Neil run)

KAL (Q1) — Esary 25-yard pass to Doerty, Two-point failed

KAL (Q1) — Esary 25-yard pass to Doerty, Two-point conversion (Esary to Stariha)

KAL (Q2) — Andrew Schlangen 22-yard run, Two-point conversion (Esary to Noah Imboden)

KAL (Q2) — Esary 45-yard pass to Jaxxon Truesdell, PAT good

KAL (Q2) — Esary 20-yard pass to Meyer, PAT failed

STV (Q3) — Stevenson touchdown, Two-point conversion

STV (Q4) — Stevenson touchdown, Two-point failed

Individual Leaders

Rushing: KAL — Bradey O’Neil 8/106. STV — N/A

Passing: KAL — Jackson Esary: 9-15/185. STV — N/A

Receiving: KAL — Max Cox 3/53, Jack Doerty 2/50, Nate Meyer 2/26

VOLLEYBALL

R.A. Long vs. Washougal

At Washougal

LUMBERJILLS 3, PANTHERS 1

R.A. Long 25 15 25 25 — 3

Washougal 13 25 16 23 — 1

Woodland vs. Columbia River

At Vancouver

RAPIDS 3, BEAVERS 0

Woodland 5 5 4 — 0

Columbia River 25 25 25 — 3

Winlock vs. Kalama

At Kalama

CHINOOKS 3, CARDINALS 0

Winlock 25 25 25 — 3

Kalama 5 8 10 — 0

Napavine vs. Toutle Lake

At Toutle

DUCKS 3, TIGERS 0

Napavine 11 18 14 — 0

Toutle Lake 25 25 25 — 3

Wahkiakum vs. Morton-White Pass

At Randall

MULES 3, T-WOLVES 0

Wahkiakum 25 25 25 — 3

Morton-White Pass 15 13 12 — 0

Toledo vs. Onalaska

At Onalaska

LOGGERS 3, RIVERHAWKS 0

Toledo 12 12 15 — 0

Onalaska 25 25 25 — 3

Naselle vs. Pe Ell

At Pe Ell

COMETS 3, TROJANS 0

Naselle 25 25 25 — 3

Pe Ell 17 9 17 — 0

Taft vs. Rainier

At Rainier

WARRIORS 3, TIGERS 1

Taft 25 11 27 21 — 1

Rainier 25 25 25 25 — 3

GIRLS SOCCER

R.A. Long vs. Mark Morris

At Northlake Elementary

LUMBERJILLS 2, MONARCHS 0

R.A. Long 2 0 — 2

Mark Morris 0 0 — 0

Scoring Summary

RAL (8’) — Audrey Zdunich (Kathryn Chapin)

RAL (15’) — Chapin (Alice Anderson)

Woodland vs. Columbia River

At Vancouver

RAPIDS 8, BEAVERS 0

Woodland 0 0 — 0

Columbia River 4 4 — 8

