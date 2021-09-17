 Skip to main content
Local box scores
agate

Local box scores

Rielee Gourde kelso volleyball

Rielee Gourde serves the ball in the first set of Kelso's loss to Union on Sept. 16. 

 Josh Kirshenbaum

FOOTBALL

Toledo vs. Stevenson

At Stevenson

RIVERHAWKS 47, BULLDOGS 12

Toledo 20 14 13 0 — 47

Stevenson 0 0 0 12 — 12

Scoring summary

TOL (Q1) — Wyatt Nef 2-yard run, PAT

TOL (Q1) — Nef 53-yard run, PAT

TOL (Q1) — Justin Filla 13-yard run, PAT failed

TOL (Q2) — Geoffrey Glass 37-yard run, PAT

TOL (Q2) — Zane Raney 22-yard run, PAT

TOL (Q3) — Nef 5-yard run, PAT failed

TOL (Q3) — Filla 27-yard run, PAT

Individual leaders

Rushing: TOL — Geoffrey Glass 17/147, Wyatt Nef 6/92, Justin Filla 9/58, Zane Raney 7/62

Passing: TOL — Wyatt Neff 0-2/0. STV — N/A

Receiving: TOL — N/A. STV — N/A

VOLLEYBALL

Union vs. Kelso

At Kelso

TITANS 3, HILANDERS 2

Union 25 25 22 30 15 — 3

Kelso 27 18 25 28 11 — 2

R. A. Long vs. Ridgefield

At Ridgefield

SPUDDERS 3, LUMBERJILLS 0

R.A. Long 13 8 10 — 0

Ridgefield 25 25 25 — 3

Rainier vs. Amity (Ore.)

At Amity, Ore.

WARRIORS 3, COLUMBIANS 2

Rainier 21 9 25 25 11 — 2

Amity 25 25 21 22 15 — 3

Firm Foundation vs. Naselle

At Naselle

COMETS 3, EAGLES 0

Firm Foundation 8 18 12 — 0

Naselle 25 25 25 — 3

GIRLS SOCCER

Mark Morris vs. Woodland

At Woodland

MONARCHS 2, BEAVERS 0

Mark Morris 0 2 — 2

Woodland 0 0 — 0

Scoring summary

MM (55’) — Isa Whiteside (PK)

MM (64’) — Quinn Harvel

See how yesterday's games around the area went down.

