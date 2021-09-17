Local box scores

FOOTBALL
Toledo vs. Stevenson
At Stevenson
RIVERHAWKS 47, BULLDOGS 12
Toledo 20 14 13 0 — 47
Stevenson 0 0 0 12 — 12
Scoring summary
TOL (Q1) — Wyatt Nef 2-yard run, PAT
TOL (Q1) — Nef 53-yard run, PAT
TOL (Q1) — Justin Filla 13-yard run, PAT failed
TOL (Q2) — Geoffrey Glass 37-yard run, PAT
TOL (Q2) — Zane Raney 22-yard run, PAT
TOL (Q3) — Nef 5-yard run, PAT failed
TOL (Q3) — Filla 27-yard run, PAT
Individual leaders
Rushing: TOL — Geoffrey Glass 17/147, Wyatt Nef 6/92, Justin Filla 9/58, Zane Raney 7/62
Passing: TOL — Wyatt Neff 0-2/0. STV — N/A
Receiving: TOL — N/A. STV — N/A
VOLLEYBALL
Union vs. Kelso
At Kelso
TITANS 3, HILANDERS 2
Union 25 25 22 30 15 — 3
Kelso 27 18 25 28 11 — 2
R. A. Long vs. Ridgefield
At Ridgefield
SPUDDERS 3, LUMBERJILLS 0
R.A. Long 13 8 10 — 0
Ridgefield 25 25 25 — 3
Rainier vs. Amity (Ore.)
At Amity, Ore.
WARRIORS 3, COLUMBIANS 2
Rainier 21 9 25 25 11 — 2
Amity 25 25 21 22 15 — 3
Firm Foundation vs. Naselle
At Naselle
COMETS 3, EAGLES 0
Firm Foundation 8 18 12 — 0
Naselle 25 25 25 — 3
GIRLS SOCCER
Mark Morris vs. Woodland
At Woodland
MONARCHS 2, BEAVERS 0
Mark Morris 0 2 — 2