Local box scores

VOLLEYBALL
Napavine vs. Kalama
At Kalama
CHINOOKS 3, TIGERS 0
Napavine 10 14 9 — 0
Kalama 25 25 25 — 3
Morton-White Pass vs. Toledo
At Toledo
RIVERHAWKS 3, TIMBERWOLVES 2
Morton-White Pass 25 16 18 26 8 — 2
Toledo 21 25 25 24 15 — 3
GIRLS SOCCER
Kelso vs. Skyview
At Vancouver
HILANDERS 3, STORM 2
Kelso 2 1 — 3
Skyview 0 2 — 2
Scoring summary
KEL (34’) — Addie Schierscher
KEL (37’) — Skylar Ross (Hanna Bern)
SKY (77’) — Skyview goal
SKY (78’) — Skyview goal
KEL (80’) — Bern (Ross)
Forks vs. Toledo
At Ted Hippi Field
RIVERHAWKS 10, SPARTANS 0
Forks 0 0 — 0
Toledo 5 5 — 10
Scoring summary
TOL (7’) — Vanesa Rodriguez (Marina Smith)
TOL (9’) — Smith
TOL (11’) — Jazzy Zarate
TOL (17’) — Smith (Rose Dillon)
TOL (26’) — Dillon
TOL (55’) — Briza Gallegos
TOL (58’) — Rodriguez (Dillon)
TOL (63’) — Gallegos (Dillon)
TOL (68’) — Gallegos (Ryah Stanley)
TOL (79’) — Gallegos (Greenlee Clark)