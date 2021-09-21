 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local box scores
0 comments
agate

Local box scores

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Paige Chinchen Kalama volleyball

Paige Chinchen digs up a serve in the first set of Kalama's sweep of Napavine on Sept. 20.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

VOLLEYBALL

Napavine vs. Kalama

At Kalama

CHINOOKS 3, TIGERS 0

Napavine 10 14 9 — 0

Kalama 25 25 25 — 3

Morton-White Pass vs. Toledo

At Toledo

RIVERHAWKS 3, TIMBERWOLVES 2

Morton-White Pass 25 16 18 26 8 — 2

Toledo 21 25 25 24 15 — 3

GIRLS SOCCER

Kelso vs. Skyview

At Vancouver

HILANDERS 3, STORM 2

Kelso 2 1 — 3

Skyview 0 2 — 2

Scoring summary

KEL (34’) — Addie Schierscher

KEL (37’) — Skylar Ross (Hanna Bern)

SKY (77’) — Skyview goal

SKY (78’) — Skyview goal

KEL (80’) — Bern (Ross)

Forks vs. Toledo

At Ted Hippi Field

RIVERHAWKS 10, SPARTANS 0

Forks 0 0 — 0

Toledo 5 5 — 10

Scoring summary

TOL (7’) — Vanesa Rodriguez (Marina Smith)

TOL (9’) — Smith

TOL (11’) — Jazzy Zarate

TOL (17’) — Smith (Rose Dillon)

TOL (26’) — Dillon

TOL (55’) — Briza Gallegos

TOL (58’) — Rodriguez (Dillon)

TOL (63’) — Gallegos (Dillon)

TOL (68’) — Gallegos (Ryah Stanley)

TOL (79’) — Gallegos (Greenlee Clark)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who has the edge in the NL Wildcard race?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News