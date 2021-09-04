Local box scores

Kelso vs. W.F. West
At Chehalis
HILANDERS 7, BEARCATS 0
Kelso 7 0 0 0 — 7
W.F. West 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring summary
KEL (Q1) — Colby Cooper 23-yard run, PAT good
Team Stats KEL WFW
Rushing yards 263 35
Passing yards 104 43
Total yards 367 78
Comp-Att-Int 11-22-1 5-17-2
Fumbles/Lost 2/1 0/0
Individual Stats
Rushing: KEL — Connor Noah 27/164, Colby Cooper 6/46, Judah Calixte 8/30, Hunter Letteer 9/24. WFW — Brock Guyette 10/35, Gavin Fugate 6/19, Evan Stajduhar 1/5, Cristo Parriott 1/1, Logan Moore 1/-4, Team 2/-21
Passing: KEL — Letteer 11-22/104. Gavin Fugate 5-17/43
Receiving: Cooper 3/15, Easton Marshall 2/35, Mason Smith 2/22, Cale Franzen 2/11, Tyler Hays 1/11, Noah 1/10. WFW — Guyette 2/12, Gage Brumfield 1/13, Parrot 1/11, Cameron Amoroso 1/7
Kalama vs. Woodland
At Woodland
CHINOOKS 57, BEAVERS 20
Kalama 32 19 6 0 — 57
Woodland 6 7 0 7 — 20
Scoring summary
KAL (Q1 9:24) — Jackson Esary 30-yard pass to Jack Doerty, Two-point conversion (Esary to Jaxxon Truesdell)
KAL (Q1 8:38) — Esary 11-yard run, Two-point conversion (Esary to Truesdell)
WOD (Q1 5:20) — Drew Burns 11-yard pass to Justin Philpot, Two-point failed
KAL (Q1 3:05) — Esary 14-yard pass to Jack Doerty, Two-point conversion (Esary to Doerty)
KAL (Q1 0:10) — Esary 17-yard pass to Doerty, Two-point conversion (Esary to Doerty)
KAL (Q2 8:38) — Esary 32-yard run, Two-point failed
WOD (Q2 2:57) — Burns 21-yard pass to Philpot, PAT good
KAL (Q2 2:41) — Doerty 80-yard kickoff return, PAT failed
KAL (Q2 0:42) — Esary 18-yard pass to Max Cox, PAT good
KAL (Q3 8:14) — Esary 35-yard pass to Truesdell, PAT failed
WOD (Q4 4:43) — Daymon Gressett 1-yard run, PAT good
Team Stats KAL WOD
Rushing yards 216 117
Passing yards 189 130
Total Yards 405 147
Comp-Att-Int 13-25-0 13-35-2
Fumbles/Lost 2/1 3/3
Individual Leaders
Rushing: KAL— Jackson Esary 9/115, Andrew Schlangen 6/35, Jack Doerty 4/21. WOD — Daymon Gressett 21/109
Passing: KAL — Esary 12-22/189. WOD: Drew Burns 8-28/98, Brett Martynowicz 5-7/32
Receiving: KAL — Doerty 6/85, Max Cox 4/48, Jaxxon Truesday 1/35, Nate Mayer 1/14, Kaden Stariha 1/7. WOD — Justin Philpot 5/57, Dalton Beassie 4/36, Mark Morales 2/25, Gressett 2/12
Winlock vs. Toutle Lake
At Toutle
CARDINALS 49, DUCKS 8
Winlock 30 6 13 0 — 49
Toutle Lake 8 0 0 0 — 8
Scoring summary
WIN (Q1) — Neal Patching 77-yard run, Two-point conversion (Nolan Swofford run)
WIN (Q1) — Payton Sickles 78-yard punt return, Two-point failed
TL (Q1) — Dylan Fraidenburg 53-yard pass to Blake Chrisler, Two-point conversion (Fraidenburg run)
WIN (Q1) — Sickles 78-yard kickoff return, Two-point failed
WIN (Q1) — Nolan Swofford 74-yard run, Two-point conversion (Patching to Collin Regalado)
WIN (Q2) — Patching 60-yard pass to Regalado, PAT failed
WIN (Q3) — Patching 2-yard run, PAT good
WIN (Q3) — Sickles 5-yard pass to Swofford, PAT failed
Team Stats WIN TL
Rushing Yards 293 1
Passing yards 65 138
Total Yards 358 139
Comp-Att-Int 2-2-0 7-15-3
Fumbles/Lost 1/1 2/1
Penalties/Yards 3/30 3/25
Individual leaders
Rushing: WIN — Nolan Swofford 15/167, Neal Patching 6/105
Passing: WIN — Patching 1-1/60, Payton Sickles 1-1/5. TL — Dylan Fraidenburg 7-15/138
Receiving: WIN — Collin Regalado 1/60, Swofford 1/5. TL — Blake Chrisler 5/82