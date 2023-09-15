Behind the 1-over par round of 36 turned in by senior Austin Lindquist, the Mark Morris boys varsity golf team posted its best combined score of the young season in a 157-167 victory over Woodland at Mint Valley Golf Course, Thursday.

Lindquist played an extremely steady round over the front nine at Mint Valley. The Monarchs’ leader made par on each of the first eight holes before bogeying the last hole of the round.

“I played alright,” Lindquist said. “I minimized my bad shots and when I had to hit good shots, I did.”

With the sun out and the pin locations receptive to birdies, scoring conditions were ripe. The Mark Morris varsity took advantage as did their Woodland counterparts. Broden Toney shot 39, Beau Jensen finished with a round of 40 and Henry Kelly carded a 42 to round out the top four for the Mark Morris varsity.

Ethan Kosoris and Reilly O’Ferrell turned in rounds of 44 and 49 respectively for the Monarchs, though their scores weren’t counted in the team score.

Mark Morris coach Kim Ulman was pleased by the improvement he saw from many of his golfers, yet he cautioned at making such declarative statements after just one 9-hole match.

“Overall, pretty good,” said Ulman. “Golf’s tricky though. It’s not like other sports where you are kind of going one way and you stay that way. Golf is up and down. If nothing else, mentally it helps you because you know you’re capable of shooting a particular score.”

The two teams were neck and neck for the majority of the nine holes. Woodland’s top pairing of senior Keaten Stansberry and junior Jake Sams kept pace with the rounds Lindquist and Toney were putting together. Stansberry led the Beavers with a 2-over 37 and Sams finished with a 39.

Unfortunately for the Beavers, the back end of its varsity team was unable to break 40.

Nathan Karcheski posted a round of 45 and Bryce MacDonald shot 46 to complete the Woodland top four scores. Trent Blatnik and Davon Orr each shot 47.

Stansberry echoed Lindquist’s own sentiment about his round, giving a mere “Alright” assessment.

“The par-fives kinda sunk me. I flubbed three chips and made bogey,” Stansberry said.

The Mark Morris golfers will try to ride the momentum of their strong rounds into their upcoming match against R.A. Long on Thursday at Mint Valley.

“It’s important. It’s a good mindset to have to win every match,” added Lindquist. “It gives us a confidence boost heading into the league tournament and Districts.”

Woodland, meanwhile, will play a multi-team, 18-hole league match at Tri-Mountain on Monday where the first tee times are set for 2 p.m.

R.A. Long forfeits league match versus Rapids

The R.A. Long Lumberjacks were unable to field a full varsity team in its 2A GSHL boys golf match versus Columbia River at Greenback, Thursday.

Junior Riley Coleman led the Jacks with a round of 38 over the front nine. Luke Askeland shot 42 and Kian White carded a 57.

Columbia River was led by Alex Snyder who shot an even-par round of 36. Columbia River finished with a varsity total of 161.