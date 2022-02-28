 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kilties capture first prize in Oregon country

Kilties take first place in Albany

The Kelso Kilties pose for a team photo following a compeition in Albany, Oregon where they took first place. Back row (left to right): Landon Mooney, Morgan Jones, Julieann Goodnight, Kal Heitman. Front row (left to right): Jupiter Hall, Regan Stanion, Ryan Smith Farvour, Elizabeth Ruff, Emma Pacheco, Cassiah Holst.

 Courtesy of Kelso High School athletics

ALBANY, Ore. — The Kelso Kilties Winterguard trumpeted their arrival on the color guard scene over the weekend by earning a first place trophy for their routines during a competition at South Albany High School.

The Kilties bested four other teams to capture first place in the multifaceted dance, saber, rifle and flag competition.

“The Kilties have been part of Kelso since the 70's performing with the marching band and in dance and drill,” said coach Alison Mooney. “We compete in the Northwest Association of Performing Arts. The NWAPA provides a competitive outlet for marching bands, color guards and percussion ensembles in the Northwest.”

The 2021-22 Kilties include Landon Mooney, Morgan Jones, Julieann Goodnight. Kal Heitman, Jupiter Hall, Regan Stanton, Ryan smith Farvour, Elizabeth Ruff, Emma Pacheco, and Cassiah Holst.

The Kilties have been members of the NWAPA fore more than a decade. Their next competition will take place on March 19 at Glencoe High School in Hillsboro.

