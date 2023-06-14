The Kelso School District has announced the hire of Bob Kickner as athletic director for the district.

Kickner will replace outgoing AD Ryan Aldred, who will be taking over as the AD at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon in July. The announcement came June 7.

“We are excited to welcome Bob to our district team and community. We look forward to continuing our long-standing tradition of excellence in athletics here in Kelso under his leadership,” Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said in a statement.

Kickner brings to the Kelso community 28 years of athletic and coaching experience, with 19 of those years spent as an AD. A few of his previous stops include:

Four years as head girls basketball coach at Seattle Christian High School.

Three years as head women’s basketball coach at Green River CC.

Fourteen years as the Green River CC athletic and recreation director.

Five years as Olympia High School athletic director.

“So far, I’m very pleased with the community vibe that Kelso exudes, the coaching staff has been very warming and I’m looking forward to joining the Kelso leadership team,” Kickner said.

Kickner carries professional connections with a handful of people within the Kelso/Longview area, including Lower Columbia Athletic Director Kirc Roland, which pushed him in Kelso’s favor. He is looking forward to joining the passionate Hilander community.

“AD is what I’ve always wanted to be and what I’ve always been. This is in my wheelhouse,” Kickner said. “I’m just looking forward to partnering with the coaches and the families in Kelso to build on its great track record. The community of Kelso/Longview loves their sports, and I want to work in a community that loves sports (the way I do).”