 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kelso opens girls golf season with win
0 comments
alert

Kelso opens girls golf season with win

{{featured_button_text}}
Golf stock photo from Mint Valley

A green flag flaps in a mild wind at Mint Valley Golf Course.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

VANCOUVER — The Kelso girls golf team got its season underway with a win at Fairway Village on Wednesday, beating Evergreen 189-210 on the par-35 course.

“All of the girls did a great job,” coach Pat Connors said. “Most of them haven’t played golf since last March when COVID shut their season down.”

Liz Dolan led the way as the medalist for the Hilanders at 2-under 33, 10 shots ahead of Kelli Rakoz, who had the second-best individual round at 43.

Grace Forster shot 55, and Emme Mackey finished off Kelso’s team score with a 58.

Camry Rader shot a 60 as the Hilanders’ fifth golfer.

Kelso is set to host Mountain View on Monday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News