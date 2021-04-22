Kelso opens girls golf season with win

VANCOUVER — The Kelso girls golf team got its season underway with a win at Fairway Village on Wednesday, beating Evergreen 189-210 on the par-35 course.

“All of the girls did a great job,” coach Pat Connors said. “Most of them haven’t played golf since last March when COVID shut their season down.”

Liz Dolan led the way as the medalist for the Hilanders at 2-under 33, 10 shots ahead of Kelli Rakoz, who had the second-best individual round at 43.

Grace Forster shot 55, and Emme Mackey finished off Kelso’s team score with a 58.

Camry Rader shot a 60 as the Hilanders’ fifth golfer.

Kelso is set to host Mountain View on Monday.

