Kalama’s Tabor runner-up, Mules finish second at District golf

KELSO — The Mule Train threw a wheel on Wednesday and the Adna Pirates took advantage of the opportunity in order to capture their first District IV championship at Three Rivers Golf Course and take the traveling trophy home for the remainder of 2021.

Braeden Salme led the Pirates attack, capturing the gold medal by shooting an 86. Todd Tabor of Kalama shot 87 for a silver medal, and Wahkiakum’s Brody Carlson captured the bronze medal with a score of 90.

Adna’s Aaron Aselton helped his team out by placing fourth with a round of 93 and Logan LaBerge of Wahkiakum placed fifth with a card of 94.

As a team the Mule had to settle for runner up for the second time in a row afater losing to Life Cristian in 2019. This year, Adna scored 49.5 team points to Wahkiakum’s 36. Kalama finished third as a team with a tally of 17, Toutle Lake finished fifth with eight points and Winlock notched six team points to finish in sixth thanks to a round of 96 from William Gould and a round of 101 from Joe Welch.

In order to score team points a player needed to finish in the top half of the 33 entrants. Also scoring team points for the Mules were Braxton Johns (9th) and Kaleo Silva (13th).