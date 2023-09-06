The defending 2A state champions are out for blood as they look to defend their title. Columbia River got its season rolling with a dominant three-set win over Woodland on Tuesday. The Rapids won by set scores of 25-5, 25-2 and 25-8.

“It was a rough start of the season, but I am optimistic about our growth and potential,” Woodland coach Marcy Gilchrist said.

Lauren Dreves led Columbia River with 13 kills and sister Sydney Dreves led the way on defense with seven digs.

Woodland (0-1 league) returns to the court at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Fort Vancouver.

Capen leads Kalama to opening win

Emily Capen hammered out 20 kills to lead Kalama to a win over Columbia Adventist in four sets on Tuesday night as new head coach Rebecca Clark began her tenure with a victory.

A new chapter opened for the Chinooks volleyball program as Clark took over for the long-tenured Jeni O’Neil, who departed after leading the 2022 team to a fourth-place finish at state. Six seniors including O’Neil’s daughter Rhegan O’Neil, graduated leaving behind a much more inexperienced group.

Capen leads that group and she did her part in the first game of the season. Along with 20 kills, Capen delivered seven aces and five digs on defense. Setter Jacey Hutchinson had 33 assists and defensive specialist Taylor Hoggatt led the team with 14 digs.

“It was a great start to our season. Gets us prepared for tomorrow against La Center who will be a tough match,” said Clark. “It was a good match to build confidence and get those first-game jitters out of the way. Emily Capen was a force at the net last night.”

Kalama (1-0 overall) returns to the court at 7 p.m. Thursday when it hosts La Center.

Naselle falls at Onalaska

The season opener didn’t go as planned for Naselle as it dropped a four-set match to Onalaska by scores of 21-25, 25-23, 25-16 and 26-24 on Tuesday.

Nicole Steener led the Comets with 10 kills and Haylee Rose had seven. Kayli Wirkkala delivered seven kills, seven assists and six digs, while Mylinh Schell had 22 assists and 12 digs.

“Last night was our first match as a brand new, young team. Our girls kept fighting, but things just didn’t fall our way,” Naselle coach Rebecca Wirkkala said. “As the season progresses our team will grow and play as a more cohesive unit.”

Naselle returns to the court on Friday in the Sundome tournament.

Clatskanie wins league opener

Lacey Willis and Natalie Baker each dropped in seven kills to lead Clatskanie to a sweep of Faith Bible on Tuesday night’s league opener by scores of 25-12, 25-22 and 25-14.

“We had to make some last-minute adjustments to our lineup and were able to get all the new and upcoming girls some court time, including five freshmen,” Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said. “Middle blockers Natalie Baker and Lacey Willis led the team with seven kills apiece. Freshman Olivia George put up six kills on nine attempts. Tough serving from sophomores Mya Jensen and Joey Sizemore with four aces each and 30 points between the two of them.”

Freshman libero McKinsey Doyle led Clatskanie with 11 digs.

Clatskanie (4-2, 1-0 league) returns to the court at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Gaston.