editor's pick
High School Trap

High School Trap: Rainier shooters notch wins at Newberg

Rainier trap shooting

Tristin Stout and James Watkins (left to right) hold their individual trophies from a junior/senior high school trap shooting tournament in Newberg, Oregon.

NEWBERG, Ore. — The Rainier junior/senior high school trap team took two vans’ worth of marksmen down the coast and had to make room for a pair of trophies on the way back home. 

The Columbians treated the Newberg Youth Trapshooting Tournament back on May 14 as a prep event for the state tournament next month, and the results were promising.

James Watkins took top honors in the middle school division with a score of 92 out of 100.

Tristin Stout shot better but finished in sixth place in the high school division with a round of 93.

The Oregon State High School Clay Target Tournament will be held June 25 at the Hillsboro Trap and Skeet Club.

