OREGON CITY, Ore. — The Castle Rock girls track and field team picked up another team title with impressive showing at the Willamette Falls Invitational, Saturday.

“The girls team was able to win the small school division,” Castle Rock coach Andrew Johnson said. “This marks the third victory in the fourth track meet this season for the Rockets.”

Kaitlyn Meyers placed fourth in the 800 meter race with a time of 2:40.44 and finished seventh in the 1500 meter with a time of 5:29.39. Casie Kleine placed fourth in the 400 meter race with a time of 1:00.28. Meanwhile, Castle Rock’s 4x400 relay team of Myah Manzano, Samantha Farland, Gracie Sibbett and Kleine finished third with a time of 4:22.69.

The Rockets also found success in the field where Kynsi Bayes won the javelin event with a toss of 104 feet, 11 inches. Samantha Farland finished second behind her teammate with a distance of 102 feet, six inches. Bayes also finished third in the shot put with a heave of 33 feet, three-inches, and fourth in the discus with a throw of 97 feet, nine inches.

Woodland’s collet MacDonald set a PR in the shot put with a PR of 34 feet, 3.25 inches that was good for second place and R.A. Long’s Kamia Tootoosis-Didier placed sixth with a PR of 29 feet, 4.75 inches. R.A. Long’s Erin White and Tootoosis-Didier finished in second and third, respectively, in the discus with PR throws of 101 feet, nine inches and 98 feet, four inches.

Paige Kessler finished 4th in the high jump (4’10) and the triple jump (30’1.5), while finishing eighth in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, nine inches. Woodland’s Addy Siemer tied with Kessler for fourth place in the high jump while teammates Couly McReynolds and Autumn Pietz tied for seventh place with marks of 4 feet, six inches. Simer also managed a third place finish in the triple jump with a PR of 32 feet.

Woodland’s Mariah Stover set a PR to win the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 16.62 seconds and fellow Beaver Haley Strickland also set a PR while finishing seventh (17.87). Stove also finished third in the long jump with a mark of 15 feet, 6.5 inches. R.A. Long’s Kayleigh Spaulding placed third in the 300 meter hurdles with a PR of 49.72 seconds. Woodland’s McReynolds and Strickland placed fifth and sixth, respectively with nearly identical PR’s of 52.67 and 52.76.

The runner up in the girls pole vault was Kalama’s Alena Ross who posted a mark of 9 feet, six inches. R.A. Long’s Karli Kersavage finished in fourth with a vault of 8 feet, six inches.

In the boys competitions Thatcher Heller paced the Rockets with a sixth place finish in the 300 meter hurdles (46.07), where Kalama’s Luke Davison placed ninth (48.39). Heller also anchored the Castle Rock 4x400 relay team alongside Triston Olin, Cash Cuellar and Clay Phillips which placed eight with a time of 3:52.79.

In the 400-meter boys race Jordan McKenzie of Toledo placed second with a personal record time of 51.98, while Elijah Andersen of Woodland placed ninth (55.78).

Toledo’s Treyton Marty placed third in the 1500 meters with a PR time of 4:23.37, and Josiah Graham of Woodland finished sixth with a PR of 4:38.26. Marty also finished in third in the 3000 meter race with a PR of 9:27.02.

In the 110 meter hurdles R.A. Long’s Koynn Williamdyke notched a third place finish with a PR time of 16.57. Niel Valerio of Woodland finished fifth in the event (17.73), while Zak Smith of Toledo finished seventh (18.38) and Malcom Karchesky of Woodland finished in ninth place with a PR of 18.81.

Woodland’s Valerio won the high jump with a PR leap of 5 feet, 11 inches and Toledo’s Smith finished in sixth with a PR of 5 foot, 4 inches. Likewise, Woodland’s Hayden Clark won the javelin with a mark of 154 feet, four inches, while Noah White of Kalama placed eighth with a PR of 134 feet.

In the shot put R.A. Long’s Jaxon Pleas placed sixth with a PR heave of 42 feet, 2.75 inches and Toledo’s Jaih Tilton placed seventh with a PR mark of 40 feet, 4.5 inches. R.A. Long’s Jaxon Cook was runner up in the discus with a PR toss of 146 feet, 10 inches.

Top honors in the pole vault went to Kalama’s Tony Peonio with a PR of 14 feet, 3 inches, Kalama’s Jason Sanders finished in fourth with a PR of 11 feet and fellow Chinooks Samuel Kalimanis placed seventh with a vault of ten feet.

The longest jumpers in the area were Woodland’s Gavin McShannon and R.A. Long’s Franklin Pihl. McShannon placed third in the event with a PR of 19 feet, 2.5 inches, while Pihl placed fifth with a leap of 18 feet, 5.75 inches.

Castle Rock is set to compete at White Salmon on Wednesday before heading to Kalama for the Twilight Invitational on Friday.