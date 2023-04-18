Editor’s Note: With about a month between here and the end of the regular season for prep spring sports The Daily News has taken a look around to see where our local teams stand now and, more importantly, where they might wind up.

Playing hardball

Stephen Hammergren’s mismatched shoes and the rest of the Mark Morris Monarchs sit alone atop the 2A Greater St. Helens League with a perfect 8-0 league record, a game better than Hudson’s Bay.

The Monarchs have outscored opponents 132-35 through its first 11 contests for a plus-97 run differential. Led by seniors like Hammergren, Caleb Stewart, Langston Bartell and Kellen Desbiens, along with newcomer Deacon Dietz, Mark Morris believes it has the promise to follow the boys basketball team with a top-three finish at the State tournament. Mark Morris is currently ranked third in the state at the 2A level by RPI, just behind Selah and Clarkston.

“Why not have a good ride the last year?” the senior Hammergren queried. “We have a bright season ahead of us, that’s for sure.”

R.A. Long (4-7, 2-5 league), meanwhile, currently resides in sixth in the 2A GSHL standings with its 2-5 league record. Lumberjacks coach Ryan Littlefield believes the Jacks’ close loss to Mark Morris on Thursday in which the team held a 3-0 lead before seeing it vanish in an eventual 5-3 loss can be a momentum builder for the Jacks over the final few weeks of the season.

“Now we can use that as confidence going into the rest of the season,” Littlefield said. “We haven’t played our best baseball yet and that’s something to be excited about.”

Woodland (1-8, 1-5) has had a rough go of it over the first half of the league season with losses to Washougal, R.A. Long, Columbia River and Mark Morris most recently. The Beavers are scheduled to play Washougal, Hockinson twice and a return meeting with Mark Morris this week with an eye on climbing the league standings where the top five teams earn a district playoff berth.

As with the Beavers, the Jacks have some work to do to claim a district playoff berth. R.A. Long has home and away matchups scheduled with Ridgefield this week as well as an away game at Hockinson. Taking two out of three as the Jacks head into the final week of April is paramount to its playoff chances.

Coach Tyler Parson has a balanced Kelso squad which has looked strong in the early going against its 3A Greater St. Helens League competition. However, a loss on Monday to Prairie left the Hilanders (7-6) in third place with a league mark of 5-2.

Evergreen sat a half game ahead of Prairie and Kelso for the top spot in the league. The Hilanders are set to rematch with the Falcons twice this week before Kelso shifts its focus to Evergreen.

In the 1A Trico League, Josh Johnson’s Castle Rock team has played a number of close games so far this season, but has struggled to get over the hump in each of them. The Rockets hold an 0-5 league record, trailing third and fourth place Seton Catholic and Columbia White Salmon by two games for a playoff spot.

In the Central 2B League, Toutle Lake sits a half game back of Adna at the top of the league table, while Toledo and Kalama are tied in the loss column with three in third and fourth place respectively.

Toledo (9-3) is coming off a week in which it split two-game series with Adna and Kalama, while the Fighting Ducks may be the hottest team in 2B, having won 11 games in a row after their opening series loss to Toledo to begin the season. Both teams are pushing Adna for the league crown and one of the top two seeds out of the league for the district playoffs which reward each program with a first-round bye and home playoff game.

After splitting a doubleheader with Toledo last week, Kalama (8-5, 7-3) sees itself still in the mix for a top two seed. The Chinooks have already played Adna and Toledo and have series with Napavine, Toutle Lake and Morton-White Pass remaining over the next two weeks on their league slate.

Wahkiakum (3-8, 3-7) still has a realistic path to the playoffs with seven teams from the Central qualifying this year. The Mules will look to steal a game or two from Toledo and then Adna before closing out the season against Winlock.

Meanwhile, Winlock (2-9, 2-8) has a one game lead over Rainier for the final district playoff spot despite riding a six-game losing streak into this week. The Cardinals have two games with Rainier on the schedule for this week before two more with Napavine next week.

“These next couple of weeks are going to be huge,” said Kalama coach Brandon Walker. “It’s tight. Seeding could be wild this year, it’s wide open.”

The Chinooks are set to play Napavine twice this week.

“This Napavine (series) will be huge just for seeding. If we win out from here on out, I like our chances,” Walker said.

Over on the Pacific 2B side, Ilwaco (9-1, 6-0) has been led by Kaemon Sawa and Cannon Johnson and the Fishermen are in prime position atop the league table. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley is also undefeated in league, but has played three fewer games than the Fishermen.

It appears Naselle (7-2, 3-0) is on its way to having the opportunity to defend its 1B State championship from 2022 with an undefeated start to its league campaign. The Comets have wins over Mossyrock and Oakville already and they’ve tested themselves with non-league games against Toutle Lake, Ilwaco and Pe Ell-Willapa Valley already this season.

Fastpitch heating up

With just four seniors on its roster, Kelso (4-7, 1-4) has found the 3A GSHL a tough nut to crack in 2023 with just one win to its ledger, an 11-0 win over Mountain View in mid-March. Since then, the Lassiess have only seen defeat in league play.

After a loss to Evergreen on Monday, Kelso coach Dean Sorensen noted that the season was more than half over and the road to the postseason is getting more narrow by the day.

“We’re going to need some help. We’re sitting at 1-4 in league and there’s no room for error,” the Lassies’ skipper said.

Kelso currently sits 2.5 games behind Prairie for the third and final slot to the playoffs. However, with the bat of Lexi Grumbois and roster that’s starting to figure out how it fits together, the Lassies still have hope and they will finish this week with league games against Mountain View and Heritage.

In the 2A ranks Mark Morris (3-2, 1-2) started its season off with a road win over the defending 2A State champions in Tumwater. But since that auspicious start, Mark Morris has seen its promising season interrupted by bad weather and inconsistency on offense.

The Monarchs dropped the first game of its series of home and away games with rival R.A. Long last week. With Emily Foytack slugging in the heart of its lineup Mark Morris will look to bounce back with games against teams in the top half of the 2A GSHL standings in Columbia River and Woodland this week.

R.A. Long (6-2, 4-1) sits a game behind the league-leading Ridgefield Spudders for 2A GSHL supremacy through the first half of the league season. With Jadyn Terry leading the pitching staff, the Jills once again have a strong opportunity to win the league title and earn a top seed at the district playoffs.

Woodland (4-4, 3-1) is likewise in a good spot, currently sitting in third place. Woodland and R.A. Long are scheduled to meet on Wednesday in what will be an important game in determining playoff seeding.

In the 1A Trico League, a young Castle Rock (0-4 overall) side has yet to play a league game due to postponements. The Rockets, though, are slated to open their league slate this week with a three-game series against Columbia followed by a doubleheader at King’s Way Christian on Monday.

The Central 2B League currently has four undefeated teams atop the standings including Toutle Lake (6-2, 3-0) and Toledo (7-2, 2-0).

Toutle Lake has Adna on its schedule for this week, while Toledo has games with Adna and Ocosta coming up next. The Fighting Ducks have been led by good pitching from Karlie Smith and a deep lineup in winning six of their first eight games to open the season. The Riverhawks have been led by their dependable starting battery of Bethany Bowen and Abbi Marcil.

Kalama (4-2, 1-1), Winlock (1-4) and Wahkiakum (0-6, 0-2) are in the bottom half of the Central standings, but there’s plenty of ball left to be played once the rain goes away. Of the three, the Chinooks have the best opportunity to earn a district playoff spot. Kalama has important games against Morton-White Pass and Onalaska this week, two teams near the bottom of the league standings that it will have to perform well in to boost its resume.

Naselle (4-4, 2-1) trails Mossyrock by a game in the Coastal 1B standings, but appears to be well on its way to another 1B district tournament berth. The Comets and their roster full of players with State experience have a return matchup against Oakville coming up before a non-league game versus Ilwaco at home.

Kicking and screaming

As far as boys soccer is concerned, it has not been the kinds of start to the season that one would be inclined to write home about for most of our area teams. Between Kelso, Mark Morris, Castle Rock and Ilwaco the teams have managed one win and one tie so far.

The Hilanders (0-11, 0-5) have been outscored 50-6 this season and sit two games behind Evergreen as they try to climb out of the cellar. Kelso will face Union later this week before taking on Olympia nd Mountain View next week.

Castle Rock (0-8, 0-6) sits behind Toledo-Winlock in the 1A Trico League standings after scoring its own goal of the year in a 2-1 defeat against United. The Rockets were set to face La Center and Toledo-Winlock this week.

Meanwhile, the Toledo-Winlock United (4-4-1) squad sat in fourth place to open the week with a league mark of 3-2. United was set to play three games on the road this week at Stevenson, Castle Rock and Seton Catholic.

Ilwaco (1-10,0-9) resides in the cellar of the Pacific 2B League with eight goals in its favor and 63 against. The Fishermen defeated Castle Rock on their opening contest and could pass Forks and Raymond within a fortnight if all things go right, with games against Elma and Eatonville on the docket this week.

Back in the 2A ranks Mark Morris (0-10-1) has yet to score a goal and will and have to face R.A. Long on Wednesday. That’s bad news because the Lumberjacks (7-5, 6-5) have been hot at times this season and they’ve got a chip on their shoulder after a loss to Fort Vancouver on Monday that dropped them to fourth place in the league standings.

After facing the Monarchs at the Northlake Field the Jacks will head off to play second place Hockinson on Friday.