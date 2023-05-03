RIDGEFIELD — Woodland senior Dane Huddleston and Mountain View senior Annika Yeh earned first-place finishes in the inaugural Rapids Invite held at Tri-Mountain Golf Course in Ridgefield, Tuesday.

Huddleston shot a 6-under round of 66 over the par-72 course edging out Columbia River’s Jack Kendrick who turned in a round of 4-under 68 to place second amidst a field of 14 boys. Ian MacArthur teed it up as the lone Mark Morris boys golfer at the Invite and carded a round of 7-over 79.

Huddleston shot a 30 on the front nine with birdies on the third, fifth and eighth holes and an eagle on the par-5 seventh. He then came home in 36 with a bogey on the par-3 12th hole before adding a final birdie to his card on the par-4 16th hole.

MacArthur played much better on the back nine where he shot a 37 after going out in 42. The Monarchs’ senior birdied the 16th hole and bogeyed both the 14th and 17th.

Mark Morris sent five of its varsity girls including freshman Jorie Langenbach, sophomores Jana Knapp and Sarah Stewart, junior Josie Robertson and senior Madeline Pospichal. Knapp and Langenbach each broke 100 with rounds of 98. Knapp went out in 45 and came home in 53 while Langenbach shot 48 over the front and a 50 on the back nine.

They each fell short of Yeh’s 2-over total of 74 to take home the girls first-place trophy. Yeh beat out a field of 27 girls from seven different area schools.

Stewart finished with a total of 123, Robertson carded a total of 118 and Pospichal shot 102.

R.A. Long, meanwhile, sent three of its varsity girls to the Invite where junior Harli Witham carded a 97. She shot 46 on the front and a 51 on the back. Freshman Brooklyn Baker shot 115 and senior Morgan Brazier shot 143.

“It was a beautiful day and we finished in around four hours,” said former Woodland coach Aaron Blackwelder.

Now running the ship for Columbia River, this was Blackwelder’s first time running the Rapid Cup in the spring.

“Congratulations to Camas for pulling a lot of hardware today along with Dane Huddleston and Annika Yeh with their first-place finishes,” the Rapids’ coach added.