Madison Noel and Brooklyn Schlecht picked up tennis as freshman at Mark Morris as something to do together during the spring sports season.

Noel and Schlecht were teammates on the Monarchs’ girls basketball team and have been friends since preschool. The sport provided the two classmates an opportunity to play as a tandem in doubles.

In three short years, (their freshmen season wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic), Noel and Schlecht have ascended from just another friendly doubles team in the 2A Greater St. Helens League to one of the top two teams in the conference, and perhaps even the state.

The senior tandem completed their regular season 12-1 as a pairing, their only loss coming to the Dreves sisters, six-foot athletic freaks at Columbia River who can’t seem to lose in either volleyball or tennis.

After finishing third in the doubles bracket in the 2A GSHL championships last week, Schlecht and Noel advanced to the 2A District IV tournament this week for the first time in their tennis careers. The duo has a chance to make it to the 2A State doubles championships next week in Seattle if they can win their match against the Black Hills team of Stella Moore and Chloe Whitcraft on Thursday morning.

“We’ve been really good about communication. We know how each of us plays, what our strengths are and what our weaknesses are. We’re really good about picking up each other if we’re lacking in one of those areas,” said Schlecht. “I think last year we left (the season) and we knew we had more to give than we did and I think this year we’re ready to jump in right where we left off.”

It has been a year of forward progression and achievement for both athletically. Noel helped lead the Monarchs volleyball team to State before teaming up with Brooklyn and fellow senior Isabella Merzoian (a volleyball teammate of Noel’s) to lead the Monarchs to the 2A state tournament in girls basketball tournament where the team fell on the road to Othello.

The second-place finish in the 2A GSHL, and their third place at Districts during the winter basketball season was the culmination of four years of work to bring a program back to the top after it concluded the 2018-19 season without a league victory.

And now Noel, with Schlecht’s assist, will look to make it a perfect 3-for-3 in State runs with a strong performance on the doubles courts where the two have made large strides since the end of their junior season. They are a team of scrappy point guards that combine athleticism, work ethic, a willingness to learn and coachability. So much so that Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith believes they are the best girls doubles team he’s had at Mark Morris.

“In terms of how they communicate, and how they move together, they are definitely the best girls doubles team we’ve had,” said Smith. “Their net game has improved a lot, their stroke production (meaning) their forehands, backhands have gotten better.”

While each player has improved in their fundamental tennis skills, each has also become a better student at the game. The strategic elements within a tennis match including when to come to the net, when to try a winner up the line, where to drop a volley, how to keep their opponents on the run. All of those game tactics are areas where Noel and Schlecht believe they have gained significant experience and training.

“I feel like we’ve improved a lot since last year,” Noel said. “We’ve been taught so much more than just how to hit the ball. We’ve learned different ways in how to play.”

Without a doubt, though, Noel and Schlecht have had as much success as they have already this year because of their tremendous on-court chemistry. The life-long friends have always had been adept with their verbal communication, but Schlecht believes the two have taken their chemistry to another level this season.

“We stress verbal communication, but I also think Madi and I have reached the level where it’s past the verbal point of our game,” noted Schlecht. “We know where we need to be, what we need to do and we know what we’re each capable of and we’re really good at picking up on that without having to be verbal. But, I also think we’re so good at the verbal aspect, that’s what got us (to being the No. 2 doubles team in the GSHL).”

Ultimately, though, this final run in their senior season will come down to the natural athletic talents of Noel and Schlecht, and their combined ability to simply have fun together on the court.

“Madi and I have been told to play like we’re having fun, just go out and play,” Schlecht added. “We’ve been taught the right way and when we go out and have fun, it shows.”

Opposing coaches have taken notice. R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace didn’t hesitate when he confirmed the duo asthe second-best doubles team in the league, again, behind that dreaded Columbia River duo.

“I think they are the number two team in the league behind the Dreves sisters,” Wallace said. “They talk well, they know each other, their length and they are mentally tough, too. That helps them as well. They’ve played together and they’re a really good team.”

With a win Thursday against their foes from Black Hills, Noel and Schlecht will accomplish a goal they set as freshmen when they picked up the sport; they’ll be bound for the Boeing Tennis Center for the state tournament.

“I’ve wanted that since freshman year we’ve played at varsity level for tennis,” said Schlecht. “I think this year, it’s more in our reach. I think Madi and I see that as a possibility going further... We could see each other going really far and that’s different this year than any other year before.”

Even if they fall short in their final match, accomplishing what they have as a doubles pairing in their senior year, has already been a storybook chapter for the friends.

“It’s just so much fun to be out there with Madi,” added Schlecht. “Especially all four years together, every sport, (this being our) senior year.”

And once again, Madi had her teammate’s back on that.

“I agree,” laughed Noel.