VANCOUVER — The Lumberjills followed the ABC’s to success, Monday. That is to say they made sure to “Always Be Closing” in a 6-0 sweep of Hudson’s Bay in 2A Greater St. Helens League girls tennis action.

“This is the second time we’ve played them in the last five days due to the previous match being rained out earlier in the year,” R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace said. “We approached this match as a business trip. We went down there and took care of business, turned around and came home.”

Audrey Zdunich helped the Jills set the tone in singles play when she skunked Asiyana Alderman (6-0, 6-0) in the No. 3 singles match.

“Audrey Zdunich is on a roll and playing excellent tennis right now,” Wallace said. “She had some deep approach shots and followed them to the net for easy volley winners.”

Emily Anderson gave R.A. Long a win in the No. 1 singles contest with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Elisa Villareal. Alice Anderson backed up her teammate with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Cassidy Mason.

In the No.1 doubles match R.A. Long’s Mariah Bergquist and Kenia Castro defeated Jessica Nguyen and Unzila Alauddin (6-2 6-2), while Marissa Stacey and Lyla Khlee picked up a win for the Lumberjills in the No. 2 match with a 6-1, 6-2 decision over Lila Repman and Giselle Mendoza.

“I was also happy with freshman Jillian Woodruff in her first ever varsity action.,” Wallace noted.

Woodruff and Kasinda Page teamed up to defeat Dani Schools and Chris Schwarz (6-3, 6-3).

“She was a little nervous in that first set but settled down nicely in the second,” Wallace added of Woodruff’s play. “I was pleasantly surprised with how well she played at the net, pounding away at several put-aways.”

R.A. Long was scheduled to host Fort Vancouver on Tuesday, before welcoming Columbia River to town for another league match on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

MM completes sweep of Fort Vancouver

The Monarchs were nearly perfect, Monday, in a 6-0 sweep of Fort Vancouver in 2A GSHL girls tennis play. All told, Mark Morris surrendered just five set points in the victory.

”Everyone looked really good out there,” MM coach Ryan Smith said.

The hosts’ doubles teams were particularly effective against the Trappers, notching three clean victories without surrendering a point. Ali Millspaugh and Chloe Swanstrom won the No. 1 doubles match over Julisa Singleton and Kelly Nguyen. Rosie Johnson and Kelcie Balkin defeated Natalie Weinmaster and Esther Pechko in the No. 2 doubles affair, while Gracie Perkins and Jessa Kloke got the best of Kelly Alvarado and Valentina Aguilar in the third doubles showdown.

The singles contests were closer, but barely.

Maddy Hetland beat Eva Koutelieris (6-1, 6-2), Brooklyn Schlecht defeated Zoe Riol (6-2, 6-0) and Madi Noel skunked Britney Diego (6-0, 6-0).

That winning lineup included several big changes.

“We moved some players around; Madi and Brooklyn played singles instead of first doubles;, and everyone responded with some quality tennis,” Smith noted. “We now have a day of practice tomorrow to try and get our lineup settled.”

Mark Morris (7-1) is scheduled to play Wednesday at Ridgefield.

Rockets let White Salmon off the hook

Needing just one more victory on the board to secure a team win over White Salmon in a 1A girls tennis match, Monday, the Rockets were left disappointed as the Bruins took the match by a score of 3-2.

“We had some great matches today,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said. “This could easily have gone our way.”

Brooke Ablinger picked up a point for the Rockets in singles play when she defeated Danica Sanchez (6-0, 6-1).

Castle Rock came up empty in the other singles matches, though, when Jordan Madden lost to Juliez Perez (2-6, 6-4, 7-5), and Kassidy Handle fell to Claire Hayes (6-0, 6-4).

The Rockets found a bit more success in the No. 2 doubles contest when Maile West and Halle Hill defeated Lynette Black and Sarah Furtanel (6-3, 6-4). However, the No. 1 doubles match did not break Castle Rock’s way when Anna Rose and JoAnne Preston lost to Josephine Beck and Audrey Coyner (6-2, 6-7).

Castle Rock (2-2 league) was set to host Montesano on Tuesday before bringing Three Rivers Christian to to town for a contest on Thursday starting at 3:30 p.m.

Three Rivers can’t get full meal deal at Eatonville

EATONVILLE — The Eagles could nearly taste a team victory, Monday, before falling 3-2 against Eatonville in girls tennis play.

And while the match did not break in the favor of Three Rivers Christian, it was a borderline miracle that the match was played at all.

“There were tons of dark clouds and it was skeptical,” TRC coach Jessie Tevis said. “When it came to play time, however, we had overcast until the last set.”

Three Rivers got off on the right foot when Crystal Pan picked up a win over Railey Anderson by scores of 6-1 and 6-3. Jenna Dennis then earned another win for the Eagles when she defeated Selma Hipp by a score of 6-1, 6-2 in the second doubles match.

The Eagles nearly managed a sweep in singles play but Aurora Fortunati came out on the wrong end of a tough match against Alayna Meyer.

“Aurora lost the first set 3-6, won the second set 7-5, and sadly lost the third set 2-6, with a little bit of a sprinkle while playing,” Tevis noted.

The outcome of the match was determined when the Eagles dropped both doubles matches to the Cruisers.

In the first doubles matchup Elina Seo and Brynn Stephan lost to Emily Suver and Teona Casul (6-1, 6-1), while Graci Cowan and Sofia Tapia dropped their set to Eatonville’s Lilly Bickford and Isabel Volk (6-0, 6-0).

“Singles played amazing, giving lots of effort and it showed on the court,” Tevis said. “Doubles the match ups were a little tougher as shown, but my doubles are young and all the singles are seniors so they have a little more experience.”

Three Rivers Christian is scheduled to play at Castle Rock at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Kelso short on dues in loss to Union

The Lassies’ home courts were not enough of an advantage to get them past Union, Monday, as Kelso suffered a 5-1 loss to the Titans in a 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League girls tennis happening.

Kelso’s lone win came in the No. 3 singles match where Payton Lindeman came back to defeat Marley Johnson (3-6, 6-3, 6-3).

Meanwhile, Kelso’s Lana Osman lost 6-1, 6-2 against Lana Saopraseuth, and Marle Nieto fell 6-1, 6-0 against Union’s Kayla Saopraseuth.

“We switched up our No. 1 doubles team which allowed Payton the opportunity to play singles and she really rose to the challenge today,” Kelso coach Mary Chennault said. “Payton had long rallies and she was determined to hit one more ball than her opponent. She lost the first set and then battled hard to win the second and third sets.”

The Lassies were swept in doubles play starting with Kamaile Correa and Netty Mauer’s loss to Maryleigh Hill and Kathrine Stratton. After taking the first set 6-4, the Lassies No. 1 doubles team fell 6-3 and 6-4 in the next two sets.

In No. 2 doubles Union’s Mogan King and Jonni Robinson defeated Kelso’s twins Rylie and Taylor Nelsen (6-2, 6-1). The No. 3 doubles tilt went to Sophie Euverman and Ashley Elcock who defeated Callie Coburn and Cali Cannon (6-2, 6-2).

“We had a tough loss today but our scores were much closer than the first time we matched up with Union over a month ago,” Chennault said. “This shows me the growth of all of our players. We are playing better every week.”

Kelso was set to hit the courts at Skyview on Tuesday before heading to Battle Ground on Friday.