RIDGEFIELD — The Lumberjills were playing to keep their respective seasons alive, Tuesday, and they all walked off the courts having accomplished just that at the play-in matches for the 2A Greater St. Helens League tournament.

“All my girls won their play-in matches and advanced to the main draw tomorrow at Mark Morris,” R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace said.

That portion of the tournament began at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, but before they could get to the egg McMuffin matches across the lake, the Jills had to take care of business down in potato country.

R.A. Long’s only singles player in action, Audrey Zdunich, won her match 6-2, 6-3.

In doubles action the Lumberjills saw Marissa Stacey and Lyla Khlee had to come back to win their match after dropping the first set (4-6, 6-0, 6-4).

Kasinda Page and Angelica Reyes kept the Jills rolling with a 6-3, 6-4 win of Fort Vancouver’s No.1 pairing, while Mariah Bergquist and Kenia Castro earned R.A. Long a 6-2, 6-0 win in their doubles affair.

“All the girls played well, but I was really excited for Kasinda and Angelica,” Wallace said. “We tweaked a couple of things with them and they really responded and played awesome today. It was by far the best performance of the season.

A congress of Lumberjills and Monarchs began the double elimination portion of the league tournament bracket on Wednesday. Those who survive will advance to round out play beginning Thursday morning back at Mark Morris.

Rockets redline Tenino

CASTLE ROCK — Behind the dominant play of its singles players, Castle Rock held serve on its home courts with a 5-0 match win over Tenino, Tuesday.

“It was a great match for the team,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said.

Paige Ogden defeated Tenino’s Abagail Archibald 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles match.

The Rockets’ Jordynn Madden followed with a straight sets win over Alanna Cushing 6-1, 6-3 in the No. 2 singles match and Brookelyn Alblinger handed Amelia Hayes a straight sets loss by scores of 6-0, 6-2.

Castle Rock’s success at home against Tenino carried over into the two doubles matches where Joanne Preston and Anna Rose fought back to beat Tenino’s tandem of Rilee Jones and Kaycee Jones in the No. 1 doubles match in three sets 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

“I was proud of how the duo of Joanne and Anna battled a tough team from Tenino," Karnofski noted. "Losing the first set then battling back to win the next two sets. They really placed the ball away from the net player and Anna played the net very well.”

Then the Rockets’ pair of Maile West and Halle Hill defeated Tenino’s duo of Nico Fralick and Austin Johnson 6-0, 6-1.

Castle Rock is slated to host Columbia White Salmon on Thursday.