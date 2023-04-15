The Kelso girls tennis team continued rolling on Friday with a 5-1 match win over Heritage on its home courts. The Lassies swept aside all three singles matches led by top singles player Lana Osman.

Osman defeated Heritage’s best player Lindsey Kane in straight sets in the No. 1 singles match, 6-0, 6-0.

Marlene Nieto-Verde followed Osman in the No. 2 match by beating Emily Roberson 6-2, 6-0. Then, in the third and final singles match, the Hilanders’ Abbi Doyle beat the Timberwolves’ Elvira Albulov in straight sets with scores of 6-1, 6-1.

“Our varsity singles players all played hard and defeated their opponents with great scores,” Kelso coach Mary Chennault said. “Lana Osman placed the ball so well and finished the points quickly.”

Kelso would win the first two doubles matches with its top duo of Netty Mauer and Payton Lindeman beating the Timberwolves’ Nina Nguyen and Julia Kane by scores of 6-0, 5-7, 6-4.

Callie Coburn and Cali Cannon continued their winning ways for the Lassies with a straight sets win over Kenedi Moist and Elizabeth Maus by scores of 6-3, 6-3. Heritage would take the final doubles match as its duo of Yazmin Barron and Emoen Meadors beat Kelso’s pairing featuring twins Rylie Nelsen and Taylor Nelsen in three sets 2-6, 7-6, 7-5.

“Our doubles matches had closer scores with two matches going into three sets,” noted Chennault. “The number three doubles team of sisters Rylie and Taylor played for over two and a half hours. They were down in the first set and came back to win that set. They also battled from being down 2-5 in the third set. They didn’t win their match, but showed great resilience.”

Kelso is slated to play at Evergreen on Monday at 3:30 p.m. though a back up plan of hosting Evergreen at Mint Valley will be enacted if conditions force play to head indoors.

Mark Morris edges Washougal

The Monarchs' girls tennis players brought their best to their home courts on Friday in a key 2A Greater St. Helens League contest versus unbeaten Washougal. The two teams split the six matches, but Mark Morris earned the win on total sets won.

Once again, No. 1 singles player Maddy Hetland defeated Washougal’s Tessa Townsend 6-3, 6-1.

“It was another day of really good tennis all around,” said Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith. “Hetland played her best match of the season against a really quality opponent. She worked the ball around and played her aggressive groundstroke game. It was really impressive from her.”

Washougal, though, picked up wins in both the No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches led by Avery Berg who dispatched the Monarchs’ Katelyn Stanton in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3. Then, Julia Hartwich beat the Monarchs’ Laney Frasier in a three-setter, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

On the doubles end, the Monarchs were led by top pairing of Madi Noel and Brooklyn Schlecht who beat Jaisa Wilson and Hadley Jones 6-1, 7-5. The Monarchs also won the third singles match between its tandem of Rosie Johnson and Kelcie Balkin who beat the Panthers’ pairing of Erin Kutchera and Alaina Kestner 6-1, 6-1.

The Panthers would take the second doubles match as the duo of Anika Adams and Brooklyn Curtis defeated Chloe Swanstrom and Ali Millspaugh 6-3, 6-2.

“Schlecht and Noel continued their good run,” noted Smith. “They were crisp and all over the court, particularly in the first set. The second set is one they might have dropped last year. They showed some maturity to weather the run by a really good Washougal team.”

With the win, Mark Morris moved to 6-1, 5-1 league and a tie with Washougal atop the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings.

Mark Morris is scheduled to host Hockinson on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

R.A. Long rolls Spudders

RIDGEFIELD — The Lumberjills took a short trip south and defeated the Spudders 5-1, Friday, in a 2A GSHL girls tennis match.

"Our singles girls continued to play well," R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace said.

Indeed, the Lumberjills swept singles play convincingly. Emily Anderson set the tone with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Sienna Fulton in the No. 1 singles match and Audrey Zdunich defeated Ella Norman 6-2, 6-0 in the No. 3 singles contest. Alice Anderson was the only Jill to sweat it out a bit, taking a 6-2, 7-6 (3-0) win over Reese Genetemann in No. 2 singles action.

"I was also very happy with Kassinda Page and Angelica Reyes at third doubles," Wallace noted. "They are coming on and working well together as a team."

Page and Reyes prevailed 6-1, 6-2 over Tula Gervais and Maddy Canklin, while Kenia Castro and Marissa Stacey downed Callie Curran and Sara Tabish by scores of 6-0 and 6-4.

"We nearly completed the sweep but lost a three-setter at number on doubles," said Wallace. "It was a fun one to watch with both sides making some great shots, although Olivia Durrett and Mariah Bergquist came up a bit short they really did play some good tennis."

Durrett and Bergquist took a game from Ridgefield's Layla Melville and Jordan Winter but lost the match, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

R.A. Long is set to host Fort Vancouver on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Rockets edge out Tenino

Castle Rock saw its three girls varsity singles players all earn wins over their opponents in the Rockets 4-1 match win over Tenino, Friday.

Paige Ogden led the way in the No. 1 singles slot as she defeated Abagail Archibald in straight sets by scores of 6-1, 6-0. The Rockets No. 2 singles player Jordynn Madden beat Tenino’s Alanna Cushing 6-0, 6-1 and Brooke Alblinger swept aside Austin Johnson in third singles 6-0, 6-0.

The two sides split the pair of doubles matches one apiece with Tenino’s top pairing of Riley Jones and Kaycee Jones defeating Castle Rock’s tandem of Kassidy Handel and Ellen Miller by scores of 6-7, 6-4, 6-2. The Rockets evened the score when the second pairing of Joanne Miller and Anna Rose beat Nico Fralick and Chloe Suess 6-0, 6-2.

“I was very pleased with our overall team play,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said. “I thought Kassidy and Ellen played well together. This was their first time playing together and they took Tenino to three sets.”

Castle Rock moved to 2-0 in league play with the win and is slated to host White Salmon on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.