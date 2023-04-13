Playing indoors in the comfy confines of Mint Valley Racquet Complex, Wednesday, the Monarchs and Lumberjills played some of their best tennis of the season. In the end, though, it was Mark Morris that escaped with a 52-51 victory based on games won after the teams tied 3-3 in match play in their 2A Greater St. Helens League rivalry match.

“Super competitive matches that came down to the second tiebreaker,” Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith said. “The matches were competitive all the way around in spite of the set scores.”

It was the third doubles match that wound up breaking the tie for good when Rosie Johnson and Jessa Koke of Mark Morris defeated Kasinda Page and Angelica Reyes 7-6 (2-1), 6-4.

“Rosie and Jessa did a great job of rallying back from a 2-5 deficit in the first set and winning the final two games in the second,” Smith noted.

The Monarchs swept doubles play with some impressive scores. Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel defeated Olivia Durrett and Mariah Bergquist (6-0, 6-0) in No. 1 doubles play, while Chloe Swonstrom and Ali Millspaugh defeated the Lumberjills No.2 doubles squad of Marissa Stacey and Lyla Khlee (6-3, 6-1).

“Proud of the doubles teams for staying focused knowing they had to not only win their matches, but they also had to not give up too many games along the way,” Smith noted.

Where Mark Morris excelled in double play, it was the Lumberjills who showed out in the one-on-one portion of the contest with a clean sweep on the sheet.

“It was a very exciting match which ended up coming down to one game,” R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace said. “I was very proud of my whole team. It was by far our best performance of the season even though we lost to a very good Mark Morris team.”

In No. 1 singles play R.A. Long’s Emily Anderson defeated Maddy Hetland 7-5, 6-0, while Alice Anderson helped the Lumberjills out with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Analiz Birrueta.

“I split up our No. 1 doubles team to strengthen singles and it nearly paid off. Emily was rock solid at No.1, playing with great consistency while committing very few unforced errors,” Wallace noted. “Alice is gaining confidence and her game is really coming along. Being able to hit a variety of shots and playing well at the net.”

In the No. 3 singles contest R.A. Long’s Audrey Zdunich got the best of Drea Williams with wins of 6-2 and 6-1.

“Audrey was a backboard and did a great job of keeping the ball in play and running down every shot with great effort,” Wallace said.

R.A. Long is scheduled to play at Ridgefield on Friday.

Mark Morris was slated to hit the courts Thursday at Fort Vancouver before hosting Washougal on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Kelso boggled by Mountain View

The Lassies couldn’t put together enough rallies to upend Mountain View, Wednesday, falling 5-1 in a 3A Greater St. Helens League girls tennis match.

Kelso’s lone win on their home courst came when Abbie Doyle defeated Olivia Sweet 6-4, 6-4 in No. 3 singles play.

“We played a tough Mountain View team today,” Kelso coach Mary Chennault said, “I am super impressed with Abbi Doyle’s performance. She fought hard for every point and had long rallies with her opponent.”

In No. 1 singles action Kelso’s Kamaile Correa lost to Skye Noonen 6-0, 6-1, while Marlen Nieto-Verde dropped her No.2 singles match to Skyview’s Siena Low.

The returns were no better in doubles play where Netty Mauer and Payton Lindman lost to Mountain View’s No. 1 team of Brynn DeSantis and Lexi Frost by scores of 6-3 and 6-4. In No. 2 doubles play Faith Reive and Annika Reive won the sister act over Kelso’s twin team of Rylie Nelsen and Taylor Nelsen (6-1, 6-0). Kelso’s Callie Coburn and Cali Cannon dropped their No.3 doubles contest to Bethany Pham and Mya Nguyen (6-1, 7-5).

Kelso was set to host Heritage on Friday at 3:30 p.m.