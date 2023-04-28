On the nicest day of the year in Longview, so far, Mark Morris shined as bright as the sun in the clear blue skies overhead in a 6-0 sweep of Hudson’s Bay on the hard courts.

In fact, Hudson’s Bay managed to win more than one set in only one of the six matches. It was in the top singles match where Maddy Hetland defeated Hudson’s Bay’s Elisa Villareal 6-2, 6-1 in the closest match of the day.

The Monarchs won each of the other singles matches as Chloe Swanstrom handed the Eagles’ Cassidy Mason a 6-0, 6-1 loss. Then, in the No. 3 singles, Drea Williams dispatched her opponent Asiyana Alderman 6-1, 6-1.

"Chloe Swanstrom moved to singles and she was also super consistent and looked really sharp out there," Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith said.

With it being senior day, the Monarchs paired seniors together in the doubles matches and continued their success versus the Eagles.

The Monarchs’ top tandem of Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel defeated Lila Repman and Giselle Mendoza 6-0, 6-0. Mark Morris sent out the tandem of Katelyn Stanton and Jamaica Atad which beat Hudson’s Bay’s duo of Danni Schools and Chris Schwarz in straight sets in the No. 2 doubles match 6-1, 6-1. Then, in third doubles, the tandem of Kelcie Balkan and Gracie Perkins took down the duo of Unzila Alauddin and Lindsey Ortega 6-0, 6-1.

“We had all seniors doubles lineup today and they all played really well,” said Smith. “There was lots of great communication and movement out there... It was a great day for the seniors."

With the match win, Mark Morris moved to (10-1, 9-1 league). The biggest match of the league season was on tap for Friday afternoon when the Monarchs were set to welcome Columbia River to their home courts.

Rockets drops match to Stevenson

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets dropped a close match to Stevenson 3-2 on Thursday with one win in singles and one win in the doubles matches.

Despite seeing her team drop the match, Castle Rock’s third singles player Brookelyn Alblinger improved to 7-0 in league play with a straight sets win over Jasmine Isordia by scores of 6-3, 6-4. She was the lone Rockets’ singles player to win her match.

Castle Rock’s Paige Ogden lost to Sofia Spencer 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles and Jordynn Madden fell to Hazel Janger 6-4, 7-6.

Castle Rock picked up a win in the No. 2 doubles match where the tandem of Halle Hill and Maile West beat Stevenson’s tandem of Kaelynn Schultz and Kahmara Gundersen-Berkenfeld in three sets 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

“Proud of the comeback from Halle Hill and Maile West after losing the first set,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said.

The Rockets’ top doubles pairing of Joanne Preston and Anna Rose fell to Piper Rudd and Samie Rudd 6-1, 6-0.

Castle Rock will return to the courts on Wednesday at Montesano at 3:30 p.m.

Three Rivers victorious at Stone City

TENINO — Three Rivers Christian picked up a league win over Tenino by dominating the singles matches on Thursday.

Three Rivers Christian’s No. 1 singles player Crystal Pan defeated Abagail Archinald of Tenino in straight sets by scores of 6-0, 6-2. Pan was followed by teammate Jenna Dennis in No. 2 singles who handed Alanna Cushina a straight set loss 6-1, 6-0.

The Eagles weren’t as fortunate in the doubles matches where their top tandem of Binta Yi and Brynn Stephans lost to Tenino sisters Rilee Jonas and Kaycee Jonas in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. Then the pair of Sofia Tapia and Elina Seo fell to Ninco Fralick and Austin Johnson 6-1, 6-4.

“It was great to win again after losing the last couple matches,” Three Rivers Christian coach Jessie Tevis said. “The girls’ effort is improving every match and it’s showing.”

Three Rivers Christian is set to host White Salmon next Friday at 3:30 p.m.