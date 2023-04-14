Paced by a strong series of matches from its singles players, Mark Morris swept aside Fort Vancouver 6-0 in the 2A Greater St. Helens League girls tennis match, Thursday.

The Monarchs’ No. 1 singles player Maddy Hetland set the tone by taking down Eva Koutelieris in straight sets, winning by scores of 6-1, 6-1.

In the second singles match, Mark Morris turned to Katelyn Stanton for her first singles match at the varsity level. She did well, beating the Trappers’ Zoe Triol 7-5, 6-2. In the third singles, Analiz Birrueta defeated Britney Diego in straight sets as well, 6-3, 6-0.

“Finally got in our match versus Fort Vancouver,” Mark Morris assistant coach Jill Smith said. “Good tennis from both the singles and doubles groups today. Katelyn did a really nice job coming in and playing her first varsity singles match. She had to make adjustments in the first set and then found a really nice rhythm with her ball placement and started doing a great job of setting up the points.”

On the doubles side, the Monarchs continued to outperform Fort Vancouver. The top tandem of Madi Noel and Brooklyn Schlecht for Mark Morris defeated Julisa Singleton and Natalie Weinmaster 6-3, 6-1. In second doubles, the team of Ali Millspaugh and Chloe Swanstrom won 6-0, 6-0 over the pair of Kelly Nguyen and Ester Pechko. And the third pairing of Rosie Johnson and Kelcie Balkin beat Zoe Heno and Valentina Aguilar 6-0, 6-0.

“Hetland at first singles really pounded the ball today. She was in a groove from the start and played her game all the way through," added Smith. "The doubles teams were all active and aggressive at the net. Brooklyn and Madi continued playing solid at first doubles.”

Mark Morris (5-1, 4-1 league) is slated to host Washougal at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Three Rivers Christian swept by Bruins

WHITE SALMON — White Salmon swept aside Three Rivers Christian in the five varsity girls tennis matches on Wednesday.

Juliet Perez established White Salmon’s dominance in the No. 1 singles match where she took down the Eagles’ Crystal Pan 7-5, 6-1. Claire Hayes beat TRC’s Jenna Dennis 6-1, 6-3 in second singles and Josephine Beck dispatched Aurora Fortunoti 6-2, 6-2 in No. 3 singles.

“It was a beautiful day. The wind was very high, but overall a fun day to be out,” Three Rivers Christian coach Jessie Tevis said.

Three Rivers Christian did not fare much better in the doubles matches where its top team of Brynn Stephens and Elina Seo lost to Audrey Coyner and Lynette Black in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. The pair of Gracie Cowan and Sophia Tapia were defeated by Danica Sanched and Evelin Gonzalez 6-0, 6-0.

Three Rivers Christian is slated to play Eatonville at Castle Rock on Sunday at 1 p.m.