HOCKINSON — The Monarchs made it look easy with 6-0 road win over Hockinson in 2A Greater St. Helens League girls tennis play, Friday.

Maddy Hetland won the No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-1 over Ashley Suva, while Drea Williams took the No. 2 singles by a score of 6-3, 6-1 over Ann Maitland. The No. 3 singles match went in Katelyn Stanton’s favor with scores of 6-0, 6-2.

“The girls really played solid tennis tonight. This is probably the best we've looked this season as a team,” MM coach Ryan Smith said. “Everyone played really solid, efficient tennis. Maddy pounded the ball at (Number) 1, and we got really patient, smart tennis from Drea and Katelyn at the other two singles spots.”

In doubles action Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel dropped Linnea Gunderson and Sophia Broten (6-2, 6-1). In the No.2 doubles match Ali Millspaugh and Chloe Swanstrom took out Lauren Tackenberg and Elsa Gunderson (6-1, 6-1).

“Madi and Brooklyn, Chloe and Ali were in control of their entire matches,” Smith said. “Both groups adjusted to Hockinson crowding the middle of the court really well.”

The Monarchs finished off the clean sweep when Kelcie Balkan and Rosie Johnson defeated Charlotte Lyon and Avery Viles (6-2, 6-3).

“Kelci and Rosie continued to get better as a doubles pair and made some smart in-match adjustments and were able to get a good win against a solid No. 3 team,” Smith added.

Mark Morris is scheduled to host Fort Vancouver on Monday at 3 p.m.

Jills slow to adjust at Washougal

WASHOUGAL — A return to outdoor courts was unkind to the R.A. Long girls tennis team, Friday, when it fell 4-2 to the Panthers in 2A GSHL play.

“Going into the match, I was a bit concerned about playing outside as our last two matches have been inside with no wind or cold air, so there was a bit of an adjustment for us there,” RAL coach Rally Wallace said.

Emily Anderson picked up a win for the Lumberjills in the No. 1 singles match with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Avery Berg. In the No. 2 singles match Audrey Zdunich added a win for the Jills with a 7-6, 6-1 victory over Julia Hartwich.

Still trying to find her legs after battling the sickness, R.A. Long’s Alice Anderson let her match get away in No. 2 singles action when she lost to Tessa Townsend (6-3, 6-4).

“Emily and Audrey overcame close first set scores with their relentless, steady play,” Wallace noted. “Alice battled a very good and steady player at No. 2, but she was not at her best physically, still feeling the effects of a lingering illness.”

The Jills saw the match slip away in doubles play where they were swept by the Panthers’ pairs.

Mariah Berquist and Kenia Castro fell to Jaisa Wilson and Hadley Jones (6-0, 6-2), while Marissa Stacey and Lyla Khlee were bested by Anika Adams and Brooklynn Curtis (6-2, 6-1).

“No. 3 doubles were up 4-3 in the third set but couldn't quite hold on to force the 3-3- match tie,” Wallace said.

That doubles match saw the R.A. Long duo of Kasinda Page and Angelica Reyes take a game set from Erin Kutcher and Alaina Kestner before losing their way.

Even in defeat the Big Fella on the Lumberjills’ sideline was able to find the lighter shades of gray to focus on.

“Overall, we didn’t play our best tennis today but I was very pleased with our effort,” Wallace noted. “Last time we played them we lost 5-1, so if you look at the score we definitely made up ground on them.”

R.A. Long is set to play at Hudson’s Bay on Monday.

Lassies take out Prairie in tiebreaker

Kelso went the long way to a 3A Greater St. Helens League victory over Prairie on Friday when tiebreaker criteria awarded it a 3-3 (7-6) win based on matches won.

Kelso picked up two wins in singles play. Lana Osman defeated Prairie’s Lily Paris (6-0, 6-0), while Marlene Nieto-Verde got the best of Prairie’s Piper Crain (6-2, 6-2).

"Lana once again out rallied her opponent," Kelso coach Mary Chennault said. "Lana is one of the most patient players I have ever seen. She is also very very consistent, that in a winning combination."

In the No. 1 singles match Kamaile Correa lost a three set contest (1-6, 6-4, 6-4) to Elsa Bice.

"Kamaile and Elsa battled on the court for over two hours in a match where they both played excellent tennis and had long rallies," Chennault said. "Kamaile came up a little short in the match but I am proud of how hard she played."

The Lassies found victory in doubles play when Rylie and Taylor Nelsen defeated Peyton Palena and Hannah Kann (6-2, 7-5).

"The Nelsen twins played well today and fought through a close and set to get the win," Chennault noted.

In No. 1 doubles Kelso's Hollyn Anderson and Amelia Nelson beat Netty Mauer and Payton Lindemann (6-1, 6-2). The No. 3 doubles affair saw Kelso's Callie Coburn and Cali Cannon drop their match to Kira Caesar and Grace Brizuela (6-2, 6-3).

Kelso is scheduled to host Union on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Rockets come oh-so-close against Eatonville

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets were one win shy of a team victory, Friday, when they fell 3-2 against Eatonville in 1A girls tennis action.

“We had so many matches that went the distance in a tie-breaker and split sets,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said. “(I’m) proud of how hard the kids battled to the end.”

In singles action Castle Rock’s Jordynn Madden defeated Selma Hipp (6-1, 6-2) in the No. 2 match, while Brooke Ablinger defeated Jennavieve Smith (6-0, 6-1) in the No.3 showdown.

In the No. 1 singles match the Rockets’ Paige Ogden lost to Bailey Anderson (5-7, 6-4, 6-4).

The Cruisers swept the doubles matches to seal the victory.

In No. 1 doubles play Castle Rock’s Jessica Aylesworth and Hallie Hill lost to Emily Suver (7-6, 5-7, 6-7), while the No. 2 match saw Ellen Miller and Riley Ogden fall to Alayna Meyer and Jillian Bickford by a score of 6-7, 5-7.

Castle Rock (2-1 league) is slated to host Montesano on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.