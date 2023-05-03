Emme MacArthur’s victory in a three-set battle against Hockinson’s Olivia Muller in her first varsity singles match proved to be the decisive point in Mark Morris’ 4-2 match win over Hockinson, Tuesday, in 2A Greater St. Helens girls tennis action.

MacArthur edged Muller by scores of 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 in No. 3 singles to give Mark Morris a second win in the singles matches coupled with Maddy Hetland’s straight set win over Ashley Suva in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-4.

“The match of the day was unquestionably third singles. Freshman Emme MacArthur got a chance to play her first varsity match of the season,” MM coach Ryan Smith said. “ It was an adjustment in the first set for sure. I’m super proud of the way she made adjustments and began to grind out points and games. That was a quality first win at the varsity level with the added bonus of being the overall match clincher.”

Hockinson picked up wins in both No. 2 singles and in the No. 3 doubles matches. Ana Maitland earned a two set win over the Monarchs’ Drea Williams by taking a close first set 7-5 and following it up with a more decisive second set, 6-1.

And the Hawks duo of Charlotte Lyon and Elsa Gunderson beat Monarchs’ pairing Jamaica Atad and Katelyn Stanton 6-4, 6-4.

Mark Morris took both No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches with its top pairing of Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel earning a straight set win over the Hawks pair of Linnea Gunderson and Sophia Broten 6-0, 6-4. Then, Ali Millspaugh and Chloe Swanstrom followed with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Lauren Teckenburg and Sarah Deroos in No. 2 doubles.

“Brooklyn, Madi, Chloe and Ali at first and second doubles all played really well also,” noted Smith. “Hockinson is aggressive at the net and (it) moves all over, so they had to be smart about how they set up points in both matches.”

Mark Morris was scheduled to conclude its regular season on Wednesday with a league match at Washougal.

Lumberjills roll at Fort Vancouver

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long won its penultimate tennis match in definitive fashion, Tuesday, with a 6-0 sweep on the road at Fort Vancouver.

“I was really happy with my team today,” RAL coach Rally Wallace said. “All the girls were hitting nice shots and played with a lot of confidence out there.”

Emily Anderson got things going for the Lumberjills with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Eva Koutelienis. In the No. 2 singles match Alice Anderson made her return to the court after a battle with an illness and looked good in the process, defeating Zoe Triol (6-1, 2-6, 6-1).

“It was nice to have Alice Anderson back in the lineup. She was a little rusty at times but picked it up when she needed to,” Wallace noted.

Ayla Foreman took the No. 3 singles match for the Lumberjills with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Brity Diego

The doubles sets finished up much like their counterparts on the solo side with the Lumberjills winning out convincingly. The No. 3 double pairing of Kasinda Page and Angelica Reyes was most dominant for R.A. Long when they defeated Valentina Aguilar and Kelly Alvardo in straight sets (6-0 6-0).

In No. 1 double action Mariah Bergquist and Kenia Castro took out Julisa Singleton and Kelly Nguyen (6-4, 6-3), while Marissa Stacey and Lyla Khlee defeated Ester Pechko and Natalie Weinmaster (6-1, 6-0) in the second doubles match in order to help seal the sweep.

The Lumberjills had just one regular season match to look forward to after dispatching the Trappers, plus a developing storyline before postseason play begins.

“Hopefully we we will have Audrey Zdunich back tomorrow for our last match of the season at home against Ridefield,” Wallace said.

Lassies lose on tiebreaker at W.F. West

CHEHALIS — After several rainouts Kelso finally got in its non-league match with W.F. West on Tuesday and departed the Mint City on the wrong end of a tiebreaker format. After tying 3-3 in match play the hometown Bearcats wound up with the victory based on sets won (7-6).

“We tied on matches won so it came down to sets won and we came up one set short,” Kelso coach Mary Chennault explained.

Kelso picked up a pair of wins in singles play, including Marlene Nieto-Verde taking the No.3 match in marathon comeback fashion with scores of 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

“Marlene played for over two and a half hours. She dropped the first set in a close one and then hustled and adjusted to the style of play of her opponent,” Chennault noted. “Marlene fought hard and showed great mental toughness to win the third set after being down in that set.”

In the No. 2 singles match Lana Osman defeated W.F. West’s Emma Hamilton (6-3, 6-1.)

“Lana played a tough opponent who hit the ball well,” Chennault said. “Lana ran every ball down and outlasted her opponent in long rallies. Lana’s consistency and quickness is impressive. She covers the entire court so well.”

The No. 1 singles affair saw Kelso’s Kamaile Correa fall (6-4, 6-1) to Mari Ceesay.

The Lassies dropped the first two doubles matches to W.F. West. Laura Yip and Katelyn Wood got the Bearcats back to even with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Netty Mauer and Payton L indeman in the first doubles match, while Lillian Hueffed and Ema Weerasinghe put the hosts in the lead by defeating Kelso sisters Rylie and Taylor Nelsen (6-3, 6-1).

In the third doubles match Kelso was able to draw even when Callie Coburn and Cali Cannon topped Jaime Bradley and Eli Mitge by scores of 6-3 and 7-6.

“Callie and Cali had another great match. They were moving their opponents around and then hitting great winners to end the point,” Chenault noted. “They played solid tennis in the tiebreaker to win the second set and match.”

Kelso was set to play at Mountain View on Wednesday before heading to Heritage for another league match on Friday.

Three Rivers brought to a halt by Bulldogs

Three Rivers Christian had few answers for Stevenson's attack in a 5-0 loss in league play on Tuesday.

Stevenson set the tone for the day with a sweep in the singles matches.

In the No. 1 singles match, Sofia Spencer defeated the Eagles’ Crystal Pan 2-0 as Pan pulled out due to injury. In No. 2 singles, Stevenson’s Hazel Langer edged Three Rivers Christian’s Jenna Dennis 6-3, 6-3 and in No. 3 singles Jasmine Isordia beat Aurora Fortunati in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

The Eagles didn’t have much more success in the doubles matches where the top pairing of Brynn Stephans and Gracie Cowan were handed a 6-0, 6-0 loss by sisters Piper Rudd and Samia Rudd.

“It’s definitely hard to play sisters because of the fact they have so much chemistry, but Brynn and Gracie did a great job at adjusting to their opponent but experience was not in their favor,” Three Rivers Christian coach Jessie Tevis said.

Elina Seo and Delilah Widme also lost in straight sets without winning a game against the Stevenson duo of Khmers Gunderson and Kaelynn Schultz 6-0, 6-0.

“My doubles have room to improve," Tevis added. "The more playing time they get, the better they are becoming.”

Three Rivers Christian is scheduled to host White Salmon on Friday at 3:30 p.m.