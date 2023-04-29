BATTLE GROUND — With the big orb in the sky blazing away Kelso fired backhand winners all over the hard courts in a 5-1 non-league match win over 4A Battle Ground, Friday.

“It was a scorcher on the tennis courts today. I am impressed with how all of the players on both teams battled the heat and kept playing good tennis," Kelso coach Mary Chennault said. "The highlight of the day might have been when Battle Ground shared a cooler of Otter Pops with our team. We reciprocated and had more Popsicles delivered to share.”

The Kelso girls swept the doubles matches against the Tigers and it all started with the tandem of Netty Mauer and Payton Lindeman in No. 1 doubles. Mauer and Lindeman picked up a straight sets win over the Tigers’ duo of Rain Trinidad and Aspen Becker 6-3, 6-2.

Rylie and Tayler Nelsen followed their teammates with a 6-3, 6-3 win over the tandem of Sydney McGraw and Priscilla Thai in No. 2 doubles. And in the third doubles match, Kelso’s duo of Callie Coburn and Cali Cannon defeated the team of Krysten Kolodko and Kardyn Marques Garcia 6-0, 6-0.

Battle Ground’s lone win came in singles play as Elsa Helmes earned a three-set win over Kelso’s Kamaile Correa in the No. 1 singles match by scores of 6-0, 2-6, 1-0 (10-6).

Lana Osman and Abbi Doyle provided Kelso a pair of wins in singles play, though. Doyle took out Battle Ground’s Caroline Albers 6-3, 6-1 in third singles and Osman defeated Hermoine Bauer 6-0, 6-1 in second singles.

“Callie and Cali were playing aggressive, tough tennis. They were moving well to the ball and ending the point with great play at the net,” Chennault said.

Kelso is scheduled to return to the courts on Tuesday at W.F. West at 3:30 p.m. in a long delayed non-league match.

Short-handed Jills fall to Hockinson

BRUSH PRAIRIE — A short-handed R.A. Long varsity tennis squad lost two of the three singles matches against Hockinson Friday in a league match on the road leading to a 3-3 match tie which the Jills lost via tiebreaker based on total sets won, 7-6.

The Jills were without two of their top three singles players in Audrey Zdunich and Alice Anderson, which provided opportunities for Jillian Woodruff and Ayla Foreman to play in their first varsity singles matches.

The Hawks proved to also be tough to get shots past in singles play where it won the No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches. Ana Maitland defeated Woodruff in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 and Olivia Muller beat Foreman in straight sets 6-4, 6-0.

"I really liked how well Jillian and Ayla competed against girls who had more varsity matches to pull from, but experience was the difference in their matches," RAL coach Rally Wallace.

R.A. Long was salvaged with the play of its No. 1 singles player Emily Anderson who handed Ashley Suva a 6-1, 6-0 defeat.

“Emily Anderson bounced back after her first loss at No. 1 singles with a convincing victory,” Wallace said. “After dropping her first game, she went on to win 12 games in a row to close it out."

After dropping three of the first four matches of the day, R.A. Long rallied to win two of the next three behind the play of the second and third doubles pairings.

The Jills No. 2 doubles team of Marissa Stacey and Lyla Khlee defeated the Hawks’ pairing of Elsa Grunderson and Sarah Deroos in a competitive match 7-5, 6-4. That team was followed up by the third doubles pairing of Kasinda Page and Angelica Reyes who upended the duo of Charlotte Lyon and Avery Viles in a hard fought three sets 7-6 (8-6), 2-6, 6-2.

“At number two doubles, we got a win from Marissa and Lyla. These two are gelling quite nicely and they seem to enjoy themselves on the court even in the 88-degree heat,” Wallace noted. “Kasinda Page and Angelica Reyes won a long three-set match. After getting handed in the second set, it didn’t look good for them, but the seniors dug deep in that third to pull out the victory.”

Hockinson wound up winning the first doubles match with its team of Linnea Grunderson and Sophia Broten topping the Jills’ tandem of Mariah Bergquist and Kenia Castro 7-5, 6-0.

R.A. Long will return to the court in its rivalry match with Mark Morris at home Monday.

Extra Sets

Mark Morris and Columbia River had their match at Mark Morris High School suspended on Friday due to the heat.

The two teams were tied 2-2 after four completed matches. There were no immediate plans reported for a continuation date.