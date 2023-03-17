VANCOUVER — After waiting an extra two days to take to the courts for its first match of the season, Kelso looked sharp in a 5-1 team win over Prairie, Thursday.

All three of the Hilanders’ singles won their matches over their Prairie counterparts led by No. 1 singles player Kamaile Correa who beat Amelia Nelson 6-1, 6-0. Lana Osman defeated Abby Lemmon 6-0, 6-0 in the second singles matchup while No. 3 singles player Marlene Nieto-Verde bested Prairie’s Kaiya Minnieweather in a nearly three hour three-set marathon, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

“(Marlene) ran down every ball and battled back after dropping the second set to win the third set and the match,” an excited Kelso coach Mary Chennault stated. “For our first match of the season, all of our team played excellent tennis tonight in very windy conditions which is not easy. Our number one and number two singles players Kamaile and Lana were both striking the ball very well.”

Prairie notched its lone win of the match in the first doubles pairing where its team of Hollyn Anderson and Emily Jijavadze took down Kelso’s pair of Rylie Nelson and Taylor Nelson 6-3, 7-5.

Kelso’s No. 2 doubles team of Callie Coburn and Cali Cannon beat Peyton Palena and Hanna Kann 6-3, 6-4. The No. 3 doubles team of Ava Beck and Payton Lindeman defeated Kira Caesar and Grace Brizuela 6-1, 6-2.

Kelso (1-0 overall) had a short turnaround with its second match of the season at home against Castle Rock on Friday.

Three Rivers Christian edges Tenino

Three Rivers Christian opened its girls tennis season with a 3-2 match win over Tenino on Thursday. The Eagles were led by the play of their three singles players Crystal Pan, Jenna Dennis and Aurora Fortunati. All three earned victories.

Pan started the day off for the Eagles as the No. 1 singles player with a two set win over Rilee Jones of Tenino, 7-6 (7-4), 6-0. Dennis took down Abagail Archibald 6-3, 6-2 in the second singles match and Fortunati out-pointed Kaycee Jones in three sets, 6-3, 1-6, 6-0.

Tenino rebounded to win both doubles matches. Nico and Austin (last names of the Tenino pairing were not provided) beat Sofia Tapia and Gracie Cowan 6-1, 6-1 in the first doubles match. Then Amelia and Alanna defeated the Eagles’ pairing of Emma Agren and Elina Seo 6-0, 6-0.

The Eagles returned to the courts for a match against R.A. Long on Friday.