VANCOUVER — Kelso's singles players rose to the occasion again on Tuesday, sweeping aside 4A Skyview to lead the Hilanders to a 4-2 match win in girls tennis action.

Kamaile Correa led the way for the Lassies in the No. 1 singles match with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-0) win over Skyview’s Evelyn Stana. Lana Osman followed with a straight sets win over Emily Olson in the No. 2 singles match and Abbi Doyle defeated Skyview’s Aleah Breen in straight sets as well, 6-1, 6-3 in third singles.

“Our singles players did excellent today,” Kelso coach Mary Chennault said. “Kamaile’s opponent was very consistent. The second set was super close, but in the set tiebreaker Kamaile had nerves of steel and she won every point for a tiebreaker score of 7-0.”

On the doubles side, Skyview was able to control the court in both the first and second matches before Kelso rebounded with its third pairing of Callie Coburn and Cali Cannon.

Skyview took the No. 1 doubles match with its pair of Emma Franks and Addisyn Teusink edging the Hilanders’ duo of Netty Mauer and Payton Lindeman 6-3, 6-2. The Storm saw its second tandem of Sidney Sissel and Avarey Kerbs hand twin sisters Rylie and Taylor Nelsen a 6-1, 6-2 loss.

But Coburn and Cannon defeated the Skyview tandem of Katelyn Payne and Piper Peterson 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (10-5) to ultimately sway the match in favor of Kelso.

“The Callie’s were very well matched against their opponents,” Chennault said. “Callie Coburn was serving excellent and ending the point at the net. Cali Cannon was running down every ball and handled the windy conditions well. Their match was decided in a third set tiebreaker and they stayed mentally tough through every point and won the tiebreaker.”

Kelso is slated to challenge Battle Ground on the road on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Jills rebuff Trappers' advances

R.A. Long continued its winnings way on Tuesday and finally got to do so on its home court when the Lumberjills defeated Fort Vancouver 5-1 in 2A Greater St. Helens League girls tennis play.

It was the first home match for the Jills since April 11.

"We gave some less experienced kids an opportunity to get a little varsity action in," RAL coach Rally Wallace said.

"I also moved some doubles and singles players around today as we have four matches in five days this week."

R.A. Long's new-look No. 3 doubles team made sure to get the most out of the opportunity.

"Ayla Foreman got her first varsity win with partner Jillian Woodruff, who picked up her second win in two days," Wallace said.

Foreman and Woodruff defeated Kelly Alvarado and Valentina Aguilar in straight sets.

Mariah Bergquist and Kenia Castro locked down a win for R.A. Long in No. 2 doubles actions with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Esther Pechko and Natalia Weinmaster. Meanwhile, the reuinited pairing of Emily Anderson and Alice Anderson made it a clean sweep in team play for the Lumberjills with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Julisa Singleton and Kelly Nguyen.

In No. 1 singles play R.A. Long's Audrey Zdunich defeated Eva Koutelieris (6-1, 6-1), while Lyla Khlee picked up a win for the Lumberjills in No. 3 singles with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Britny Diego.

"The match of the day was at No. 2 singles where Marissa Stacey lost a tough third set tiebreaker 7-5. Both players made great shots and dealt really well with the pressure," Wallace noted. "Marissa had three or four match points but couldn't get the key shot to finish it, but you have to give a lot of credit to the Fort girl there."

In her first singles match of the season Stacey wound up losing to Zoe Triol by scores of 3-6, 6-2, 6-7.

R.A. Long (6-4, 5-4 league) was set to host the defending State champions from Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon. The Lumberjills are set to play at Hockinson on Friday.

Rockets shut down by Monte

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets lost two of the three girls singles matches to Montesano and was handed a 3-2 match loss, Tuesday in their 1A girls tennis league contest.

The lone singles victory for Castle Rock came in the No. 3 singles match where Brookelyn Alblinger defeated Montesano’s Ruby Jones in three sets by scores of 0-6, 6-2, 6-2. Montesano saw top singles player Vanna Prom beat the Rockets’ Paige Ogden 6-0, 6-1 in No. 1 singles and Maia Young take out Jordynn Madden 6-3, 6-3 in No. 2 singles.

The two teams split the doubles matches with Castle Rock winning the top pairing and Montesano taking the second doubles match. The Rockets’ top pair of Joanne Preston and Anna Rose fought back against the tandem of Izzy Taylor and Margie Taylor to win in three sets by scores of 4-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Montesano saw the pair of Karissa Otersetter and Hayden Prentice beat the Rockets’ pair of Halle Hill and Maile West 7-5, 6-4.

“I am very pleased with the play of Brooke Alblinger at third singles coming back after a first-set shutout to pull off the win,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said. “Also the first doubles duo of Joanne Preston and Anna Rose dropped their first set 4-6, then came back and won the second and third sets.”

Castle Rock (2-3 league) was slated to compete against Three Rivers Christian on Wednesday afternoon at John Null Park.