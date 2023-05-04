VANCOUVER — The combination of a strong Mountain View side and perhaps some tired legs leftover from its match on Tuesday, Kelso was shut out in a 6-0 match loss to the Thunder, Wednesday.

Led by its trio of singles players, Mountain View held serve on its home court to take the 3A Greater St. Helens League victory. While the Kelso singles players each had their opportunities in the tightly contested matches, the Thunder players were largely better in the rallies and showed better conditioning to get to difficult shots.

Skye Noonen defeated the Hilanders’ Kamaile Correa in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 in No. 1 singles. Noonen was followed by her teammates Susan Hong and Addie Simonsmeier who took out Kelso’s Lana Osman and Marlene Nieto-Verde in a pair of tightly contested two-set matches in No. 2 and 3 singles respectively. Both Osman and Nieto-Verde lost by scores of 7-5, 6-3.

“Lana had a close first set with very long rallies,” Kelso coach Mary Chennault said. “Marlene was moving her opponent around well and ran down some tough balls after a super long match yesterday. She never gave up and played very hard two days in a row.”

The difficult afternoon for the Lassies spread over to the doubles end of the court where Mountain View also reigned supreme. The Thunder pairing of Lexi Frost and Brynn DeSantis handed Kelso’s tandem of Netty Mauer and Payton Lindeman a straight set loss in No. 1 doubles by scores of 6-2, 6-2. Rylie and Taylor Nelsen fell to Mountain View’s Faith Reive and Ani Reive in a battle of sisters in No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-0. And the Callie pairing of Callie Coburn and Cali Cannon lost to the tandem of Siena Low and Bethany Pham in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.

“Mountain View is a tough team. We had a couple of matches with close scores so we fought hard but came up short today,” added Chennault.

Kelso is slated to host Heritage on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

MM can’t catch Panthers by the tail

WASHOUGAL — The Mark Morris girls tennis teams suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Panthers, Wednesday, in 2A GSHL action.

Playing with an altered lineup the Monarchs had a trio of matches go three sets, but they were able to earn just two wins in singles play before being swept in the doubles portion of the show.

“It was a marathon of a tennis match. We ended up coming up short,” MM coach Ryan Smith said.

Maddy Hetland secured the Monarchs a win in No. 1 singles play, needing just two sets to get it done with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Avery Berg.

“Maddy had one of her smartest, most consistent matches yet,” Smith said. “Berg is a player, and Maddy was able to move her around and force her to play Maddy’s game. Great serving, great adjustments as the match went along.”

The rest of Mark Morris’ singles lineup featured Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel, a pair that usually teams up to dominate the No. 1 doubles scene. Against the Panthers Schlecht played No. 2 singles and defeated Tessa Townsend 4-6, 7-6, 6-1.

“They both adjusted really well,” Smith said. “Brooklyn was just flat out a grinder yesterday. She was playing one of the best No. 2’s in the league and just wore her out with consistent groundstrokes and great movement.”

Noel didn’t have quite as much luck while moonlighting on the singles circuit, falling to Julia Hartwich in the No. 3 match. Still, Noel went deep in three rounds while having to cover the entire court, winning the middle set in a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 defeat.

“Madi also had a great match at No. 3,” Smith added. “She got lots of work in on her groundstrokes and serving, which was the point of the move for today. All three are looking good going into next week’s league tournament..”

The Monarchs fell hard in the top two doubles matches. Chloe Swanstrom and Ali Millspaugh lost to Jaisa Wilson and Hadley Jones, 6-2, 6-2, while Jamaica Adad and Katelyn Stanton were handed a 6-1, 6-3 defeat by Anika Adams and Brooklynn Curtis.

The third doubles affair gave Mark Morris hope that it could salvage the match but Kelcie Balken and Rosie Johnson wound up falling to Erin Kutchera and Alaina Kestener in three sets by scores of 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

“We had a chance to close the match out at No. 3 doubles, but just couldn’t put them away,” Smith noted. “It’s a good experience for them though.”

The Monarchs were set to wrap up their regular season with a match against Columbia River on Thursday before advancing their top players to the league tournament next week.

Castle Rock can't get by Bulldogs

MONTESANO — Castle Rock was handed a 5-0 match defeat by Montesano in the 1A Trico League tennis matchup, Wednesday.

Castle Rock won just one set over the five matches. The Rockets’ top doubles pairing of Anna Rose and Joanne Preston took the first set off of Montesano’s tandem of Karissa Oterstetter and Belle Estrada 7-6 before dropping the next two sets 6-0, 6-2 to lose the match.

Montesano was sharp in singles play where they swept the Rockets aside, only dropping a combined six games over the six sets.

Montesano’s No. 1 singles player Vanna Prom handed the Rockets’ Paige Ogden a 6-1, 6-0 defeat. Maia Young topped the Rockets’ Kassidy Handle 6-2, 6-0 and Emily Schallan defeated Castle Rock’s Sofia Buchanan in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

In No. 2 doubles, the Rockets’ tandem of Ellen Miller and Rylee Ogden won five games against the Montesano duo of Ruby Jones and Hayden Prentice, but weren’t able to take a set, falling 6-3, 6-2.

Castle Rock is scheduled to return to the court at home against Tenino on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.