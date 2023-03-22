VANCOUVER — Mark Morris opened its season with a clean 6-0 sweep of Hudson’s Bay on the road, Tuesday, in the 2A Greater St. Helens League contest.

Returning No. 1 singles player Maddy Hetland defeated the Eagles’ Elisa Villareal 6-3, 6-2 to put the Monarchs on the board early. Analiz Birrueta followed with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Cassidy Mason in No. 2 singles while Drea Williams beat Lily Repman 6-4, 6-0.

“The girls did a good job of adjusting to some really windy conditions,” Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith said. “Drea played her first varsity match and did a great job. (She was) very consistent with her ground strokes as the match progressed.”

The Monarchs maintained their dominance in the doubles matches where the No. 1 pairing of Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel beat Jessica Nguyen and Onzila Alauddin 6-1, 6-1. Ali Millspaugh and Rosie Johnson defeated Hudson’s Bay’s duo of Danni School and Chris Schwarz 6-0, 6-1 while the third pairing of Jamaica Atad and Katelyn Stanton beat Hannah Marguez and Lindsey Ortega 6-0, 6-2.

Mark Morris (1-0 overall) was set to head to Kelso for a non-league match on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Lassies undone by Union

VANCOUVER — Kelso met its match against a strong Union squad, Tuesday, falling 6-0 on the road in their 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League contest.

Union got out to a strong start with all three of its singles players coming up victorious against their Kelso opponents.

“(We) played a very tough team this afternoon and came up on the losing end,” Kelso coach Mary Chennault said. “We were outmatched today, but despite that, our players fought very hard in every point and never gave up.”

Lana Saopraseuth took down Kelso's Kamaile Correa in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles battle. Then the Titans’ Katie Jackson beat Lana Osman 6-2, 6-2 in the second singles followed by a 6-3, 6-0 win for Sohini Chunder over Marlene Nieto-Verde in third singles.

It didn’t get much easier for Kelso in the doubles matches.

The No. 1 pairing of Callie Coburn and Cali Cannon lost 6-1, 6-0 to Union’s Kayla Saopraseuth and MaryLeigh Hill. The No. 2 doubles match was won by the Union pair of Morgan King and Katherine Stratton 6-1, 6-2 over the Hilanders’ duo of Ava Beck and Payton Lindeman. Finally, Kelso’s Rylie Nelsen and Taylor Nelsen dropped their match against Sophia Euverton and Ashley Elcock 6-3, 6-2.

Kelso (2-1 overall) was set to return to its home courts to host Mark Morris on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Rockets defeat Three Rivers Chrisitan

CASTLE ROCK — Castle Rock earned a 4-1 non-league victory over Three Rivers Christian on Tuesday with its only loss coming in the No. 1 singles match.

Both of the Rockets’ No. 2 and 3 singles players, Paige Ogden and Brookelyn Alblinger, picked up straight-set wins against their respective Three Rivers Christian opponents. Ogden beat Jenna Dennis 6-4, 6-4 in the second singles match while Alblinger defeated Aurora Fortunati 6-2, 6-3.

“I was very happy with overall team play especially this early in the season,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said. “We had some good ball placement (today).”

Castle Rock followed up with a clean sweep in the two doubles matches. JoAnne Presten and Jordyn Madden defeated Brynn Stephens and Evacie Cowan 6-1, 6-0 while Halle Hill and Maile West beat the Eagles’ tandem of Elina Seo and Sofia Tapia 6-0, 6-1.

The lone loss for the Rockets came in No. 1 singles where Anna Rose fell to Eagles’ senior Crystal Pan 6-4, 6-2.

Castle Rock (1-2, 1-0 league) is scheduled to travel to Montesano for its next match on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Extra Point

R.A. Long started its match against Washougal on Tuesday wound up rained out. A rematch date has not yet been set.