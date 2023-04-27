Castle Rock returned to the winning column on Wednesday with a 5-0 match victory at the expense of Three Rivers Christian at John Null Park.

The Rockets’ dominance on the hard courts started in the three singles matches where the trio of Paige Ogden, Jordynn Madden and Brookelyn Alblinger all recorded match wins. Ogden defeated the Eagles’ top player Bitna Yi in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

Madden followed with a 6-3, 6-4 victory against Jenna Dennis in No. 2 singles while Alblinger defeated Aurora Fortunati also in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4 in No. 3 singles.

“The weather was sunny and beautiful, however you could tell the heat was tiring for the girls," said TRC coach Jessie Tevis. "It was our second time playing them and improvement was definitely shown."

Castle Rock continued its strong play on the doubles side where its top pairing of Joanne Preston and Anna Rose defeated the duo of Elina Seo and Sofia Tapia in straight sets 6-2, 6-0 in the No. 1 doubles match. The Rockets’ second pairing of Rylee Ogden and Ellen Miller held off the Three Rivers Christian pairing of Brynn Stephens and Gracie Cowan 6-3, 7-6.

Tevis thought that second doubles match was the most thrilling of the day. It was a notion shared by Castle Rock's coach, Kim Karnofski.

“I thought the second doubles pairing of Rylee and Ellen buckled down in the second set," Karnofski said. "After being down 5-2, they came back and had to go into a tiebreaker to seal the victory."

Castle Rock (3-3 league) was scheduled to return to the court on Thursday afternoon to host Stevenson.

Three Rivers Christian is set to play at Tenino on Friday.

Monarchs sweep Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — Behind the play of top singles player Maddy Hetland, Mark Morris swept aside Ridgefield on the hard courts, Wednesday.

Hetland defeated Sienna Fulton in the No. 1 singles match in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. The Monarchs then saw Katelyn Stanton and Drea Williams win in their respective singles match. Stanton defeated the Spudders’ Reese Gentemann 6-2, 6-4 and Williams beat Halle Herzog 6-2, 6-3.

“We had a beautiful day for tennis. The singles did a great job of being consistent and moving their opponents around,” Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith said. “Katelyn, in particular, was really dialed in. She ground out some really long points and games."

The Monarchs continued their strong play in the doubles matches where the top team of Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel defeated the Spudders’ duo of Layla Melville and Jordan Winter 6-0, 6-1.

"Brooklyn and Madi continued to look sharp at first doubles," Smith noted.

Mark Morris’ second pairing of Ali Millspaugh and Chloe Swanstrom bested the pairing of Ella Norman and Abigail Vance 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.

“(I’m) really proud of Ali and Chloe,” said Smith. “Down 5-2 in the first and were able to make some adjustments and come back and win the set in a tiebreaker. They were able to take that momentum into a convincing win in the second set.

The third tandem of Kelcie Balkan and Gracie Perkins defeated Ridgefield’s third duo of Sarah Tabish and Callie Curran in a competitive three set match 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

"Third doubles did a nice job rallying from a disappointing second set," Smith added.

Mark Morris (9-1, 8-1 league) was scheduled to face Hudson’s Bay at home on Thursday afternoon, before turning around to host Columbia River at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

R.A. Long falls to River

A win in the No. 3 singles match salvaged what was nearly a lost day for R.A. Long in its 5-1 loss at the hands of 2A Greater St. Helens League foe Columbia River on Wednesday.

Audrey Zdunich defeated the Rapids’ Evelyn Fan in straight sets 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 3 singles match to chalk up the Jills’ lone victory on their home court. Zdunich’s win was the first loss the Rapids have suffered all season.

Though R.A. Long dropped the other five matches, coach Rally Wallace took consolation in the team’s marked improvement in games won versus the defending 2A State champs.

“I was really proud of how well our girls played today against the defending State champions,” Wallace said. “The first time we played them, we won a total of 17 games, today we won 30. Audrey Zdunich had a lot to do with that as she won 12 of them to win her match… Audrey is gaining more and more confidence with each outing.”

The Rapids won both of the other singles matches as Emma Lungwitz dropped Emily Anderson of R.A. Long 6-3, 6-1 in No. 1 singles.

“At number one (singles), Emily Anderson gave the defending District champion one of her toughest matches of the year, winning three games in the first set and had a couple chances to get to four, but Lungwitz can flat out play,” Wallace noted.

Annabella Madrigal handed Alice Anderson a 6-3, 6-2 defeat in the second singles match.

“Alice Anderson lost at number two singles, but played probably one of her best matches of the season," added Wallace. "There were a lot of high-level shots being played with many games going to deuce. Alice has the game and can hit all of the shots, but it’s just a matter of consistency. She battled right to the end, showing good toughness.”

It was all Columbia River in the doubles matches.

The Rapids’ No. 1 pairing of Evie Wenger and Sydney Dreves handed Mariah Bergquist and Jillian Woodruff a straight set loss 6-0, 6-1. Oliva Swan and Shaylin Murphy followed with a 6-4, 6-2 victory against the Jills’ tandem of Marissa Stacey and Lyla Khlee. Rounding out the match were R.A. Long’s tandem of Kasinda Page and Angelica Reyes who lost to Annie Morgan and Allie Flak 6-1, 6-1.

“Lyla Khlee and Marissa Stacey turned in a good performance in at number two doubles and continued to improve,” Wallace said.

R.A. Long is scheduled to play at Hockinson on Friday.