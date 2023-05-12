WHITE SALMON — The Rockets came up one win short of a team victory way on down the road at White Salmon in 1A Trico girls tennis play, Thursday. Castle Rock won a matc in both singles and doubles play but lost to the Bruins 3-2 on team points.

Kassidy Handle picked up Castle Rock’s lone win in singles play with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Evelin Gonzalez.

“I was very happy with the play of Kassidy Handel stepping up and playing third singles,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said.

Fellow Rockets Jordynn Maddenn and Brooke Ablinger both fell in their singles matches by scores of 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles play Castle Rock’s Joanne Preston and Anna Rose dropped tight match against Josephine Beck and Audrey Coyner (5-7, 3-6).

Maile West and Halle Hill were able to pick up a win for the Rockets with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Lynette Black and Danica Sanchez.

“My second doubles had really good ball placement today,” Karnofski noted.

Castle Rock (4-6) was set to play at Eatonville on Friday.

Three Rivers keeping busy on the courts

The Eagles dropped a pair of league contests this week but got lots of good work in while the sun was out on the hardcourts. Three Rivers played Eatonville on Tuesday and fell 4-1, before enduring a sweep against Montesano on Thursday.

Against the Bulldogs things got off to a rough start right out of the chute, but Three Rivers found a workaround.

“We only came to court with six players due to sick girls,” TRC coach Jessie Tevis said. “So we had to forfeit third singles but Jenna Dennis played as a substitute third singles”

In No. 1 singles Jenna Dennis was put away in straight sets by Vann Prom, while Aurora Fortunati fell 6-0, 6-1 to Maia Young in the No.2 doubles set.

“Aurora stayed with it and improved with every shot,” Tevis noted.

In third singles match, that didn’t count, Dennis prevailed 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 over Emily Schallon.

The Eagles lost both of their doubles matches against the Bulldogs. Gracie Cowan and Binta Yi fell in straight sets to Belle Estrada and Karissa Oterstetter, while Deliah Widme and Pauline Delwart picked up game in a 6-0, 6-1 loss to Ruby Jones and Hayden Prentice.

Things were similar on Tuesday against Eatonville, except this time it was Fortunati who came through with a win in singles action for Three Rivers. It was in the No. 2 singles match that Fortunati picked up the victory over Emily Suver (6-1, 6-1).

Meanwhile, Dennis lost to Alayna Meyer 6-3, 6-4, and Yi fell to Amelia Ferreira (6-3, 6-1).

In doubles play against the Cruisers the the Eagles struggled, but still managed to pick up a few points.

Cowan and Brynn Stephens fell to Lillian Bickford and Isabel Volk by scores of 6-1, 6-1. The Eagles’ No. 2 pairing of Elina Seo and Sofia Tapia came up short against Megan Blake and Tam Thompson with a final count of 6-1, 6-1.

Three Rivers Christian was set to host Montesano on Friday