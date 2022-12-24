High School Girls Soccer: TDN's All-Area soccer team

Player of the Year

Josie Brandenburg, Kalama

Everyone knew that Brandenburg was going to get all the attention. The adjustment? Release the ball and get assists.

She did just that and it worked nearly to perfection. Brandenburg posted 34 assists as the Chinooks bulldozed through the Central 2B League, captured a District title and placed third at State. Brandenburg also managed 24 goals herself and was named the Central 2B League MVP.

“She reads plays well,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “She’s a few seconds ahead of everyone else.”

The junior decided to focus primarily on soccer and plays year round, and that field time has given her a sixth sense of how a play is going to go, where the ball is traveling, what the defenders will do.

“She’s put the work in,” Bates said. “She’s very coachable. I’m overjoyed having her. She’s been great.”

Offensive MVP

Kathryn Chapin, R.A. Long

A repeat first-team All-League performer and this season's GSHL 2A Offensive MVP, the junior scored 24 goals and added five assists for a deep Lumberjills side that reached the State playoffs. As the chief goal scorer, Chapin had a habit of being in the right place at the right time, or even earlier.

“She usually gets that goal before we realize we really needed it,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said.

Her blue collar work ethic and concentration in every activity — from matches to practices and workouts — sets an example that success comes from hard work.

“She’s focused on the job,” Wallace said. “As far as in practice, she stays focused. I think she sees herself as part of something bigger and she wants that bigger thing to run well and run smoothly. I think her teammates really appreciate that about her. In those big moments, that attitude she carries allows her to be a person they can rely on.”

Defensive MVP

Elyse DiCristina, Kalama

When DiCristina was just a wee thing, John Bates watched her play on his granddaughter’s team coached by his son.

That circle was completed when DiCristina joined the Kalama Chinooks soccer team and she began to be coached by her former coach’s dad. From day one, Bates already had an idea of what he wanted to do with the first rate defender.

DiCristina was part of a defensive unit that allowed just 12 goals all year and only gave up multiple goals on three occasions. That stingy approach is a big help for a team with championship aspirations every step of the way.

“I threw her in the deep end,” Bates said. “I knew she had potential. She reads plays well back there, puts herself into plays. I just put her in and she had potential to do that position. I’m gonna miss her greatly.”

Coach of the Year

John Bates, Kalama

Kalama's soccer coach doesn’t want to talk about himself. He wants to talk about the people around him.

He wants to talk about assistant coaches Brad Given and Pat Shipley who do the administrative work that allows him to focus on soccer. He wants to talk about athletic director Kevin Wright and the school and the booster club that backs him every step of the way. And he wants to talk about the players, who romped to a 17-2 (10-0 league) record in 2022 and finished third at State, to follow up its second-place finish from 2018 and its State title last season.

“When I was at other schools, I never really got the support I get at Kalama,” Bates said. “The school, boosters, they’re willing to back me 100 percent.”

Bates is a defensive-minded coach, which might not shine though with the gaudy offensive numbers his Chinooks have accumulated over the years. But he’s also a player’s coach. It isn’t about him, or his philosophies or his ideas alone. It’s a group effort.

“It’s a shared thing, man. It really is,” he said. “I give (the players) a lot of leeway to express themselves. It’s a player’s game, it’s not a coach’s. game. We like feedback. It’s not a one-way street.”

First Shift

F - Bridgette Hollifield, Kalama

The 2B Central League Offensive MVP set a Kalama single-season record with 40 goals as a sophomore and added 15 assists as the Chinooks outsocred their foes 104-12 this season.

F - Skylar Ross, Kelso

A first-team all-league performer, Ross netted a hat trick in a win over Heritage this season.

M - Alice Anderson, R.A. Long

A first-team all-league sophomore, the playmaking midfielder scored nine goals and helped on another 19 scores.

M - Audrey Zdunich, R.A. Long

A second-team all-league junior in the midfield, Zdunich scored seven goals and assisted on another eight while providing two-way help for the Jills.

M - Sophie Given, Kalama

A first-team all-league midfielder, the senior used a high soccer IQ to propel the Chinooks within shouting distance of another State title..

M - Karsyn Ross, Kelso

A sophomore who was selected to All-League first-team and made the United Soccer Coaches All-Region squad, Ross was a key component for a Kelso side that recorded a plus-10 goal differential and a Bi-District playoff appearance.

D - Josie Settle, Kelso

The 3A GSHL Defensive MVP and a first-team All-League defender, Settle helped the Lassies to three shutouts as they came within one win of a State appearance.

D- Ellie Freund, Kelso

A second-team All-Leaguer on a Kelso defense that allowed more than two goals just once in a playoff season. She also netted a goal of her own early in the season.

D - Aubrey Doerty, Kalama

The hardest worker in Kalama’s practices, the first-team All-League senior helped Kalama to 15 straight shutouts in their State title defense.

D - Madison Scudder, Mark Morris

The senior defender landed on the 2A GSHL All-League second team and helped the Monarchs to a pair of shutouts.

GK - Rylee McCune, Woodland

A transfer from Arizona who arrived in the middle of the 2021 season and couldn’t play, McCune is an All-State-caliber keeper who stopped 141 shots for the Beavers in a first-team All-League season.

Second Shift

F - Hayley Summers, Woodland

A second-team All-League forward, the senior improved mightily for her season campaign, jumping from two goals a year ago to 12 in 2022. Summers added four assists as the Beavers became a competitive squad in a tough 2A GSHL.

F - Victoria Sancho, Winlock

The first-team All-League forward led the Cardinals with 22 goals and helped on another three. Her speed on the pitch is second to none.

M - Casie Kleine, Castle Rock

A first-team All-League sophomore, Kleine was in the middle at all times for the Rockets as they battled for a playoff spot until the last week of the season.

M - Quyn Norberg, Toledo

The defensive-minded midfielder was a first-team All-League performer for a playoff bound Riverhawks side.

M - Avery Ness, Kelso

A junior, Ness was named to the second-team All-GSHL squad as the Lassies came just one win short of a State berth.

D/M - Emily Anderson, R.A. Long

A first-team All-League senior, Anderson was a team leader in the back and also added a pair of goals and assists for the Lumberjills on their run to the state tournament.

D - Paige Hill, Toledo

The Toledo defender was a first-team All-League selection for a Riverhawks side that earned a playoff berth.

D - Marin Ripp, Kalama

A coachable second-team All-League defender, she was a part of a Kalama back row that didn’t allow a goal for two months and finished in third place at State.

D - Sydney Walters, Kelso

The sophomore was a second-team All-GSHL selection for the Lassies as they came up just short of a 3A State appearance.

F - Sienna DiCristina, Kalama

Just an 8th grader, DiCristina scored a dozen goals and notched five assists for the Chinooks on their way to a bronze finish at State.

GK - Daphnie Bybee, Toledo

A first-team All-Leaguer, the senior keeper recorded three clean sheets in her final season between the pipes for the Riverhawks.

GK - Kendra Chapin, R.A. Long

A second-team All-League junior, Chapin recorded eight clean sheets and helped the Jills win two of its three matches that went to PKs.