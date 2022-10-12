High School girls soccer: R.A. Long roughed up by Rapds

VANCOUVER — In a match to decide the top of the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings with only a handful of matches remaining in league play, Columbia River defeated R.A. Long 4-1.

Columbia River junior defender Avah Eslinger scored two first half goals (7’ and 38’) and Lili Mickel added a goal in stoppage time to help the Rapids build a 3-0 lead at halftime which they wouldn’t relinquish.

The Rapids dominated possession over the first 40 minutes as the Lumberjills struggled to link up with teammates whenever they won tackles in the midfield area.

“They definitely had better quality in the first half,” R.A. Long goalkeeper Kendra Chapin said. “We were lacking quality there and that’s something we’ll have to work on moving forward.”

R.A. Long played without a few key players due to injuries. The Lumberjills played a stronger second half after coach Taylor Wallace made a few adjustments. Leading goal scorer Kathryn Chapin scored midway through the second half on a break to put the Jills on the board and cut the Rapids’ lead to 4-1.

“It’s that point in the season where nagging injuries are turning into real injuries,” Wallace said. “We had a lot of people out of position to cover gaps… The second half was obviously better. We toyed with our lineup at halftime and I was pleased with what I saw.”

Wallace said he was pleased with the team’s clarification of roles and organization in the second half. Still, the team gave up a quality header to the Rapids’ Ava Lapinskas in the 43 minute off a corner kick. The four goals are the most the Lumberjills have given up to an opponent all season.

“This was a fantastic team tonight we played,” Wallace said of Columbia River. “Props to them for analyzing what we did and exploiting it… Tonight was just another night. We’re looking ahead to tomorrow.”

R.A. Long (7-2 league) returns to the pitch on Thursday at Mark Morris.