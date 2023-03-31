RIDGEFIELD — Mark Morris was able to come out on top of their 2A Greater St. Helens League girls golf match against Ridgefield at Tri-Mountain Golf Course, Thursday, with a team score of 255. The Spudders were unable to card a complete score due to a lack of eligible varsity golfers.

Ridgefield’s Kylie Andrew was the match medalist with a score of 54.

Jorie Langenbach led Mark Morris with a round of 57. Ava Escudero finished on 62 for the Monarchs and Madeline Pospichal notched a round of 63. Sarah Stewart and Josie Robertson each carded a 73 to help nail down the team win.

The Monarchs lost to Columbia River in their only other match of the season so far.

Mark Morris (1-1) is set to host Hockinson on April 10 at the Longview Country Club.

Gaston helps Beavers best Columbia River

RIDGEFIELD — The Woodland girls golf team scored a league win over Columbia River, Thursday with a score of 221-236 at Tri-Mountain Golf Course.

“During the Match yesterday, we lucked out with nice weather and the course was beautiful,” Woodland coach Shelby Rutherford said.

Brooklyn Gaston was the match medalist for Woodland with a round of 47.

“Brooklyn had and exceptionally good round and played really well,’ noted Rutherford.

Khloe Rist added a round of 52 for the Beavers. Kara Conditt notched a 58 and Kendal Stansberry finished on 64 to round out Woodland’s card.

Mint Valley Mulligans

R.A. Long and Kelso played at Mint Valley Golf Course on Thursday but a report was not provided to The Daily News.