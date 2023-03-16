The girls’ golf season got underway for a handful of area programs on Wednesday in the nine-hole Beaver Cup event held at Mint Valley Golf Course.

Woodland, R.A. Long, Kelso and Ilwaco competed against the likes of Union, Columbia River, Camas, Ridgefield and La Center at Longview's finest municipal golf course with three different styles of play, including team best ball and alternating shot.

Despite the partly sunny weather, conditions at Mint Valley were still quite soggy in places. The girls weren’t getting much carry to their drives and the greens showed variance in speed from hole to hole.

The Camas pairing of Jacinda Lee and Jasmine Chen finished in first with a team total of 34 on the par-35 front nine. Camas teams placed second and third as well. The top pair from a local program was Woodland’s Kara Conditt and Khloe Rist, who tied for fifth with a score of 44.

Of the four area schools to turn out for the Beaver Cup, it was the host team which was best represented. Though, Woodland’s six varsity participants were still shy of the full dozen Camas brought out for the event.

Shelby Rutherford is in her first year at the helm of the Woodland girls golf program after spending last season as the assistant coach. Rutherford doesn’t lack for options in fielding her varsity six this season after seeing 16 student-athletes turn out.

“All of the girls played really well and had fun (Wednesday),” Rutherford said.

Of the 16 Woodland golfers, the Beavers brought along six varsity returners, each of whom qualified for the district tournament last season. That roster includes senior Kendal Stansberry as well as juniors Sahara McPoland, Brooklyn Gaston and Lucy Sams, alongside the aforementioned Conditt and Rist pairing.

With high expectations, Stansberry and McPoland teamed to shoot 51, while Gaston and Sams shot 50.

"I think all (our) girls that were there from Woodland will make Districts this year," Rutherford added."

Kelso coach Pat Connors is simply hoping more girls turn out for his Kelso golf team which currently sits at four golfers. So far he's has been working hard to coax more girls to join the team, but so far he’s been unsuccessful.

The minimum to field a full team is six golfers.

Currently filling the Hilanders’ varsity roster are Khloe Palmer, Emmy Ramey, Vivian Nguyen and sophomore Mallory Scruggs.

As for expectations for his four golfers, Connors noted his team needs as much course time as it can get.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Connors admitted. “Our kids play three months a year. We don’t get the commitment you will see from places like Camas… I don’t know what (the talent level elsewhere) in the district is this year, so we’ll see.”

R.A. Long coach Joey Hamlik is also short on turnouts. Right now his Lumberjill squad sits at five girls, two of whom are on the varsity squad including returning junior Harli Witham.

Witham teamed with Brooklynn Baker on Wednesday and the pair combined for a score of 61.

“The girls did alright for their first time out there,” Hamlik said after Wednesday’s action.

Hamlik’s hope for district qualifiers rests solely on the shoulders of Witham whom he’s hopeful will post another strong season to contend for a state tournament berth.

Numbers aren’t the problem for Keaton Burnett who returns for his second season in charge of the Ilwaco girls golf team, which graduated Gabby Bell and Noah Cherry after the 2022 campaign. Burnett has been impressed by the turnout at Ilwaco where a pair of newcomers in Paige Frank and freshman Breanna Wall have cracked the varsity team in the early stage of the season.

The Fishermen varsity returns senior Zoey Zuern who was a District qualifier last season, as well as Samantha Grote, Blake Bell, Logan Siewert and Korbyn Tucker. Burnett believes Zuern has a chance to win the district tournament after finishing second last year.

“(Zoey) has a good chance this year,” Burnett said.

Wednesday’s event was ultimately just a preliminary opportunity for the girls to shake the dust off their clubs and compete with their area counterparts on the links again. Plenty of rounds remains ahead for each school before the district tournaments start up in late May, but it remains to be seen who will make most of their time.