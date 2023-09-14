With a clean sweep of the doubles matches, Mark Morris picked up a 4-2 win over Hudson’s Bay in its third match in three days to kick off the tennis season on Wednesday.

The Monarchs’ top doubles tandem of James Forward and Anthony Roseman paired together for the second consecutive match and continued to show strong chemistry in a 6-2, 6-0 win over Sebastian Maher and Hudson Wright.

The No. 2 team of Coleton Weiss and Zac Casanover failed to drop a game against the Eagles pair of Roberto Sousa and Tiegen Wilbur, winning 6-0, 6-0.

The pairing of Jesus Favela and Nathan Earhart also beat their opponents Alex Perkins and Manny Canedo-Bobasillo 6-0, 6-0.

“The doubles all played really well. Anthony and James are developing a pretty good partnership at first doubles,” Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith said. “I’m excited to see them progress over the course of the season. Jesus and Nathan got their first win at doubles which was great to see.”

In the singles matches, Marco St. Martin-Shook, Mark Morris’ top singles player, moved to 3-0 on the season with a 6-0, 6-2 victory against Tanner Koford. Hudson’s Bay picked up the next two singles matches where the Eagles’ No. 2 Sam Perlick defeated Vincent Flint in three sets, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3. Miles Ulrich beat Stas Maslinnekov 6-4, 6-0.

“Another solid outing from Marco,” Smith said. “He was in control of all of his shots today. Served well, approached well, hit his forehand and backhand both crisp. He put in the work in the offseason, so it’s nice to see it paying off in the early going here.”

Mark Morris (1-2 league) will play at 3:30 p.m. Monday at R.A. Long.