High School Boys Sports: TDN's All-Area fall athletes

All-Area Golf

Golfer of the Year

Dane Huddleston, Woodland

The GSHL 2A Player of the Year and Utah Valley commit shot a 68 second-round at the District IV Tournament at Orchard Hills and carded a total of 143 to finish third and claim at place at the state tourney at Meadowood Golf Course next May.

A recent growth spurt added some distance, making him more attractive to higher level college coaches. The district tournament had added stakes for the Beaver, as a bad showing could have negatively affected his college aspirations. But the cool, calm, collected Huddleston gave no indication of the pressure.

“During a round especially, he’s even-keeled,” Woodland coach Trevor Huddleston said. “It honestly has to bother people because people are frustrated they’re getting beat. He has the same emotions whether he’s leading the pack by 10 strokes or down by 10 strokes."

TENNIS

Players of the Year

Aiden McCoy and Cavin Holden, R.A. Long

The pair started the season playing singles, but, after some prodding from coach Jamal Holden, joined forces and stormed through the league and district tournaments, earning a place at State at UW in May and spots on the 2A GSHL All-League first-team. The combination of the long and athletic Holden and the precise and experienced McCoy proved a formidable match.

“They’re studs in singles and even better together in doubles,” RAL coach Jamal Holden said. “I’m looking forward to see what happens in State in May.”

CROSS COUNTRY

Runner of the Year

Kamren Mattison

The Kelso senior set three personal records, including one at the District meet in Lakewood, finishing ninth in 16 minutes, 24.5 seconds. The Hilander finished 38th at the state meet in 16:57.8, and was the 3A GSHL Runner of the Year.