WOODLAND — The Beavers put together a complete effort, Tuesday, in order to secure a 5-0 win over Washougal in 2A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer action.

Yahair Gomez-Hernandez got the scoring started for Woodland with a goal in the 21st minute off a pass from Rogelio Guzman-Cruz. Three minutes later it was Christian Cruz-Alejandres who found the back of the net with a header that was set up by another pinpoint pass by Santillan-Guzman.

After taking their 2-0 lead into the half the Beavers put another goal on the board in the 55th minute when Santillan-Guzman got in on the scoring action thanks to a pass from Cruz-Alejandres.

In the 68th minute Diego Almodovar set up Estevan Rodriguez for a score, and in the 78th minute the Beavers capped their scoring when Cruz-Alejandres assisted Santillan-Guzman for another goal.

Woodland (3-1-0, 2-1-0) will play Hudson’s Bay at Kiggins Bowl on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Free Kicks

- Castle Rock lost to Raymond-South Bend 5-0 on the road Tuesday.

- Toledo-Winlock lost 8-0 at Seton Catholic on Tuesday.

*The Daily News did not receive match reports for these games.