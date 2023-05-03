VANCOUVER — Facing off with Fort Vancouver for the fifth and final spot to the playoffs out of the 2A Greater St. Helens League the Woodland boys soccer team needed a hero. Turns out the Beavers had a dynamic duo with a sense of dramatic timing in a 1-0 win over the Trappers, Tuesday.

Entering the match both teams knew the stakes; win or go home. And with their playoff lives on the line Woodland and Fort Vancouver locked horns for 73 minutes before either side gave an inch.

With just seven minutes left in the scoreless do-or-die match it was Rogelio Guzman who came through with the deft touch that led to the score when he set up Diego Almodovar deep in Trappers’ territory before Almodovar slotted home the season saving goal.

The victory puts Woodland (8-9, 7-9 league) into the pigtail crossover match in order to gain entry into the double elimination portion of the 2A District IV boys soccer tournament. The Beavers will play Black Hills, the No. 4 seed out of the 2A Evergreen Conference, at Black Hills High School within the annexed boundaries of Tumwater on Thursday at 6 p.m.

MM season ends in shoutout to Hawks

BRUSH PRAIRIE — The Monarchs’ season came to an end Tuesday among the old platted farm fields of Clark County when they fell 6-0 to Hockinson in a 2A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer match.

In spite of the half dozen goals scored on his watch, Mark Morris goalkeeper Daniel Bailey once again drew praise for his dogged efforts between the pipes.

“As usual, senior Daniel Bailey was a beast in the net with over 20 saves in his final game,” MM coach Chris Toms said.

The Monarchs saw four seniors finish out the season, two of which (Alex Rodriguez and Mykah Rivera-Caldwell) were unavailable for their final contest because they were volunteering at Cispus Outdoors School as camp counselors.

“The other senior that played last night, Trey Varney, gave 100% effort the whole game as he did all four years at MM,” noted Toms.

The loss left the Monarchs winless on the season in 16 tries with a goal differential of 65-0.

In the end, none of that mattered much to Toms who refused to let the scores determine the merits of his players.

“Despite the results of the season, I was pleased with the attitude and effort of our team,” Toms said. “They played with class and never quit, which are two things that make me proud as a coach.”

1A Trico Roundup

- Castle Rock settled for a scoreless draw at home against Seton Catholic on Tuesday. The Rockets will wrap up their season with a home match against King’s Way on Thursday at 5 p.m.

- Toledo-Winlock traveled to La Center on Tuesday and lost 4-1, with Ethan Carver scoring the lone goal for the visitors.

The loss leaves United behind La Center and in fifth place in the 1A Trico League based on goal differential. Only the top four teams will advance to the district tournament.

"We needed that win yesterday," said Unted coach Eliaci "Corny" Sanchez.

Toledo-Winlock is set to play at White Salmon on Thursday evening in its regular season finale.