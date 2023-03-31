VANCOUVER — The Lumberjacks were unable to sustain their mojo for one more match, Thursday, when they fell 1-0 to Hudson’s Bay in a 2A Greater St. Helens League contest.

R.A. Long entered the night coming off a dramatic comeback win over Washougal earlier in the week, but could not find an opening to the net against the Eagles.

“It was a tough defeat because we played well and controlled most of the match,” RAL coach Max Anderson said. “Unfortunately, we were unable to finish 3-4 excellent scoring opportunities.”

With the scoreless tie holding up late in the match Hudson’s Bay was finally able to break through in the 76th minute.

“Against the run of play, Bay scored with four minutes remaining,” Anderson noted.

The Lumberjacks very well could have been dealing with some fatigue after a marathon start to their season. That run will come to a halt now with spring break putting the brakes on the season momentarily.

“Looking forward to spring break. We played 9 matches in 19 days,” Anderson said. “The boys will benefit from some time off to relax and get healthy.”

R.A. Long (6-3, 5-3 league) currently sits in third place in the 2A GSHL, just ahead of Hudson’s Bay and behind Hockinson. Columbia River holds the top spot with an unblemished record. The Lumberjacks are scheduled to return to the pitch on April 13 when they host Ridgefield.

Free Kicks

- Kelso lost a league match to Heritage at home by a score of 7-1 on Thursday. The Hilander are scheduled to play again on April 11 when they host Evergreen.

- Castle Rock played White Salmon to a scoreless draw on the road in their league match, Thursday. The Rockets are scheduled to play again on April 11 at Seton Catholic.

*The Daily News did not receive reports for these matches.