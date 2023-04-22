BRUSH PRAIRIE — In need of a win to keep pace in the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings the Lumberjacks came up empty, Friday, in 3-0 loss at Hockinson.

“Rough night,” R.A. Long coach Max Anderson said. “Hockinson scored two goals in the opening 20 minutes and never looked back.”

The Hawks added a third goal in the second half to pull away from the Jacks. Meanwhile, R.A. Long acme away with two promising looks at the goal but couldn’t convert on either.

“We played with energy, but lacked conviction,” Anderson said. “We didn’t win enough of the individual battles and struggled to control any part of the match..”

The loss leaves the Lumberjacks in third place in the 2A GSHL and sitting just one game ahead of Hudson’s Bay.

“We’re one of five teams fighting for the last three playoff spots with only a week left, so there’s no time to dwell on the most recent result,” Anderson noted. “We need to prepare for Woodland on Tuesday.”

R.A. Long (7-3, 6-3 league) is slated to host Woodland, Tuesday, at Longview Memorial Stadium starting at 6 p.m.

Monarchs tripped up by Ridgefield

The Mark Morris boys soccer team dropped a 2A GSHL contest to Ridgefield, Friday, by a score of 2-0 at the Northlake Field.

The Spudders didn’t take long to score, putting up a goal in the seventh minute for 1-0 lead at the intermission. Ridgefield added a goal in the 61st minute to earn its final advantage.

While the Monarchs missed out on their first goal of the season they once again saw several sterling performances on the defensive end.

“Daniel Bailey had 22 saves in goal and was a standout the entire game,” MM coach Chris Toms said. “Solid defensive effort from Flavio Herrera and Anthony Roseman.”

Mark Morris (0-8) was set to host Woodland at noon on Saturday at Longview Memorial Stadium.

Beavers gets over on Hudson’s Bay

WOODLAND — The Beavers put a pair of goals to good use, Friday, in a 2-0 win over Hudson’s Bay in their 2A GSHL boys soccer contest.

Woodland took the lead in the 38th minute after Christian Cruz-Alejandres created chaos inside the Eagles’ box and forced an own-goal.

In the 73rd minute Rogelio Santillan-Guzman gave the Beavers a two-goal advantage when he sank a penalty kick.

The win was important for the Beavers as they seek to find a path to the playoffs.

“It’s still uncertain as we have to win all the games to even make it,” Woodland coach Onesimo Sabastian-Gonzalez said. “So we have to take a game at a time and just stay focused.”

Woodland (4-4-1, 3-4-1) was set to play Mark Morris at Longview Memorial Stadium on Saturday before returning to Longview to play R.A. Long at the stadium on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Free Kick

Ilwaco lost 8-0 at Eatonville on Friday.

* The Daily News did not receive a report for this game.