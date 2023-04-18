The Hilanders had Prairie in their sights Monday before watching a 1-1 tie at halftime turn into a 3-1 loss in 3A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer play.

Kaden Coz scored the Hilanders’ lone goal with an unassisted finish in the first half to keep the hosts in the hunt through intermission.

Wyatt Little tended goal for Kelso and was able to preserve the tie over the first 40 minutes before the Falcons found a few cracks in the defense down the stretch.

Prairie’s Trent Harker and Preston Hill scored goals in the second half to put the visitors over the top.

“Credit to our entire back line for their composure last night and ability to keep the ball for us,” Kelso coach Kyle Tatro said. “(It was) one of our best games all season with many positives to take away and into our next game.”

Kelso (0-11-1, 0-5 league) will host Union on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Second half slump haunts MM in loss to Bay

Mark Morris’ defense was beat for three second-half goals by Hudson’s Bay in a 4-0 defeat at Northlake Field, Monday.

Hudson’s Bay (8-4 league) entered the match residing in the top half of the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings having won five of its last six games. The Eagles opened the scoring in the final seconds of stoppage time in the first half which catapulted the team to a strong second half which saw the visitors score in the 52nd, 64th and 67th minutes.

The late first-half goal was a disappointing end to what had been a quality half of soccer for the winless Monarchs.

“We had our best first half of the year in the first,” Mark Morris coach Chris Toms said. “We were in the attack a good portion of the time. During stoppage time in the first half, they got us on the counterattack and put one in right before the whistle."

Daniel Bailey finished with 10 saves for Mark Morris.

"In the second half, we came apart a bit," Toms added. "Great effort from Isaiah Bradley and Bryce Farquhar in the attack.”

Mark Morris (0-10-1) returns to the pitch on Wednesday at Northlake when it hosts rival R.A. Long at 5 p.m.

Lumberjacks blanked at Fort

VANCOUVER — Two early second-half goals by Fort Vancouver over a span of six minutes helped it top R.A. Long 3-0, through a downpour on Monday.

The Trappers scored in the 48th and 54th minutes to take a 3-0 lead in the 2A GSHL boys soccer contest. Fort Vancouver beat R.A. Long goalkeeper Kian White in the 32nd minute to open the scoring.

R.A. Long thought it netted the equalizer in the 37th minute when Gary Paredes finished a long cross from teammate Liam Hendrickson. However, the assistant referee raised his flag, deeming Paredes to be offside when the pass was played.

Still, the Jacks exited their halftime huddle inspired to overcome their deficit.

“We came out with great energy in the second half and were threatening when Fort scored on a quick counterattack,” noted R.A. Long coach Max Anderson. “They added their third six minutes later. Kian White made a fantastic save, but the ball unfortunately rebounded directly to a Fort player for an easy goal.”

R.A. Long (6-5) remains in fourth place in 2A Greater St. Helens League standings. The Jacks will look to get back on track when they return to the pitch on Wednesday at Northlake against rival Mark Morris at 5 p.m.