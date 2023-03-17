An early penalty kick conversion helped lead Washougal to a 2-0 win over Mark Morris in a 2A Greater St. Helens matchup, Thursday at Northlake Field.

Mark Morris was called for a hand ball in the penalty box in the fourth minute of the game and the Panthers striker put the ensuing shot past Monarchs’ keeper Danny Bailey.

Washougal would net a second goal in the 60th minute to leave the hill too steep for the Monarchs to climb.

“We started in a hole with a hand ball in the box in the fourth minute,” Mark Morris coach Chris Toms stated. “We struggled to maintain possession through most of the half, but settled down about 35 minutes in and played much better in the second half on the attack.”

Toms highlighted the play of Flavio Herrera, Sam Mosier and freshman Bryce Farquhar for the Monarchs. Bailey finished with 16 saves in goal.

Mark Morris (0-2 overall) heads to Hudson’s Bay for a 7 p.m. match on Saturday.

Jacks shut out by Columbia River

R.A. Long struggled to match the speed of Columbia River in a 3-0 defeat at home, Thursday night in a top tier 2A Greater St. Helens League matchup.

Columbia River scored two goals within the opening 10 minutes to jump out to a quick 2-0 lead over the host Lumberjacks at Longview Memorial Stadium. The Rapids tacked on a third goal in the second half for a commanding 3-0 lead it rode to victory.

“Tonight was a great opportunity to test ourselves against league favorites Columbia River,” R.A. Long coach Max Anderson said. “They were bigger, stronger, faster and tested us with relentless pressure.”

Following a win against Ridgefield earlier in the week, R.A. Long just wasn’t up to the challenge presented by the talented Rapids.

“I’m proud of the boys,” Anderson added. “We got punched in the face right at the start of the match but didn’t quit. We’ll use the experience to improve for sure.”

Goalkeeper Kian White had seven saves.

R.A. Long (2-1, 1-1 league) hosts Fort Vancouver on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Free Kick

- Woodland lost 3-1 to Hockinson on Thursday. A report was not provided to The Daily News.