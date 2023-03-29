VANCOUVER — In search of its first goal and first win of the season, Mark Morris was unable to find either in a 4-0 league loss to Fort Vancouver, Tuesday.

Fort Vancouver scored two goals in the first half and two more in the second half against the Mark Morris defense.

Monarchs’ goalkeeper Danny Bailey finished with 17 saves in the loss.

The Monarchs also received standout play from Anthony Roseman and Alex Rodriguez on defense. Ben Bilger, meanwhile, was strong on the attack for Mark Morris.

Mark Morris (0-7-1 league) is scheduled to play Hockinson on April 11 at 5 p.m. an Northlake Field when it returns from spring break.

Free Kicks

- Woodland defeated Ridgefield 2-1 on Tuesday. The Beavers are set to play at Columbia River on Thursday.

- Castle Rock lost 4-0 to Stevenson on Monday. The Rockets are scheduled to host White Salmon at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

*The Daily News did not receive reports for these games.