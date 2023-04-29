VANCOUVER — Kelso dropped a 3A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer contest to Mountain View 5-0 on Friday.
Kelso (0-14, 0-6 league) will look to pick up its first victory of the season when it returns to the field at Heritage on Monday at 7 p.m.
Fishermen dominated in Forks
FORKS — Ilwaco was handed a 14-0 loss against Forks on Friday before enjoying a long bus ride home from the northwest tip of the state.
Ilwaco is slated to conclude its 2023 regular season with a home game against Montesano on Wednesday at 6 p.m.