The Hilanders were unable to break the seal against Evergreen, Tuesday, falling 5-0 in their 3A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer tilt.

Diego Bejar netted a hat trick for the Plainsmen and Kevin Jimenez notched three assists for the visitors.

Despite the loss Kelso coach Kyle Tatro found several positives to identify from his side.

“Wyatt and Adam Waedekin were great in goal,” Tatro said. “Brynn (Blonshine), Landen (Burgoyne) and Erick (Jimenez-Flores) were playmakers tonight, working hard to make something happen.”

Kelso (0-8-2, 0-3-1) will host Skyview on Thursday starting at 7 p.m.

Monarchs zipped by Hockinson

The friendly confines of the Northlake Field didn’t provide the fortuitous bounces Mark Morris needed, Tuesday, during a 4-0 loss to Hockinson in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

The Monarchs fell behind 1-0 in the fifth minute and trailed by two scores at the break. The Hawks added goals in the 64th and 70th minutes to put the game away.

Daniel Bailey recorded 25 saves in goal for Mark Morris.

“Solid effort from Abraham Munoz and Marco St. Martin-Shook,” noted MM coach Chris Toms.

Mark Morris (0-8-1) will host Woodland at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Northlake.

Beavers fall to Fort in PK’s

WOODLAND — The Beavers were so close they could almost taste a victory, Tuesday, before falling 4-2 to Fort Vancouver in a 2A GSHL shootout.

Woodland took a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute when Christian Cruz-Alajandres scored off a pass from John Mateo. That advantage would hold up through the intermission before anyone else would score.

The Trappers found the equalizer in the 62nd minute and the game went to overtime in a 1-1 tie. After two scoreless overtime periods the contest moved along to a shootout where the Trappers prevailed from the spot.

Woodland (4-4-1, 3-4-1) is set to play Mark Morris at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Northlake Elementary.

Castle Rock skunked by Cougars

VANCOUVER — The Rockets hung tough for a half, Tuesday, before falling 8-0 to Seton Catholic in 1A Trico League boys soccer action.

Castle Rock trailed just 3-0 at the intermission before the Cougars began to pour it on.

“Seton rallied after the break and scored an additional four goals within 15 minutes,” noted Castle Rock coach Martin Rios.

Sam Soto scored the first two goals of the night for Seton Catholic and Eli Wall assisted on at least two scores.

Castle Rock goalkeeper Ryker Heller notched nine saves in the first half before watching the rest of the way.

Castle Rock (0-7, 0-5) will play at King’s Way on Thursday.