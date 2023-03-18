ILWACO — A second half goal was enough for Tenino to secure a 1-0 non-league road victory over Ilwaco on Friday.

Ilwaco suffered its first loss of the season after opening with a road win at Castle Rock earlier in the week.

The Fishermen and Beavers traded shots on goal in a scoreless first half before Tenino was able to finally beat Ilwaco keeper Evan Brown. Brown finished with 11 saves for Ilwaco.

Ilwaco’s two strikers Tristan Katelnikoff and Wyse Mulinix combined for eight shots on goal against Tenino.

Ilwaco (1-1) was set for a trip to Winlock for a 2 p.m. match on Saturday.

Free Kick

- Kelso lost to Seton Catholic by a score of 6-1.